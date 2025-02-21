February 21, 2025

UPDATE

Apple Intelligence comes to Apple Vision Pro in April

visionOS 2.4 advances spatial computing with a powerful set of Apple Intelligence features — including Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji — and introduces Spatial Gallery, the Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone, and more

Today, Apple announced Apple Intelligence is coming to Apple Vision Pro in April. With Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, users will be able to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create the perfect emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and much more. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on visionOS 2.4 with support for U.S. English. More features and support for additional languages will roll out throughout the year.

visionOS 2.4 also introduces new apps and features to help users discover and share the magic of spatial computing. Spatial Gallery — a new app for Vision Pro — features a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, photographers, and more. The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone offers users a new way to download apps and games from the App Store; discover experiences from Apple TV, Spatial Gallery, and more; easily find helpful tips; and quickly access information for their Vision Pro. Enhancements to Guest User make it easier than ever for users to share apps and experiences with family, friends, and colleagues using a nearby iPhone or iPad.

“Apple Vision Pro is helping users communicate, collaborate, and experience entertainment in entirely new ways — and we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in spatial computing with visionOS 2.4,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “With Apple Intelligence, Vision Pro users will be able to take their productivity and creativity to new heights using features like Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. And we’re excited for users to discover and share incredible new experiences with Spatial Gallery.”

Apple Intelligence on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Intelligence offers new ways for Apple Vision Pro users to express themselves visually, simplify everyday tasks, and get things done effortlessly — all with groundbreaking privacy protections. An initial set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in April with visionOS 2.4 for users with their device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Support for more Apple Intelligence features and additional languages will roll out throughout the year.

With Writing Tools, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, and third-party apps. With Rewrite, users can adjust the tone of their text to make it more friendly, professional, or concise, or specify the change they’d like to make using Describe Your Change. Proofread checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure with suggested edits. Users can also select text and have it recapped in several formats with Summarize. And with Compose, users can ask ChatGPT to generate content for anything they’re writing about.

Image Playground allows users to easily create fun and unique images from themes, costumes, accessories, and places. Users can add their own text descriptions, and can even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library. The experience is integrated directly into apps like Messages and Freeform, and is also available as a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro.

Users will be able to create Genmoji by simply typing or speaking a description into the emoji keyboard. Genmoji can be added inline to messages, shared as a sticker, or sent as a Tapback.

Smart Reply in Messages and Mail identifies questions and suggests relevant replies, so Apple Vision Pro users can easily respond to texts and emails with just a few taps.

With Create a Memory Movie in Photos, users can simply type a description, and Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc and a soundtrack. As with all Apple Intelligence features, user photos and videos are kept private, and are not shared with Apple or anyone else.

Natural language search in Photos makes it even easier for users to find a specific photo, album, or a moment in a video just by describing it.

visionOS 2.4 also includes support for Priority Messages in Mail, Mail Summaries, Image Wand in Notes, Priority Notifications in Notification Center, and Notification Summaries. Apple Intelligence uses on-device processing to protect users’ privacy whenever possible. For requests that require even larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of Apple products into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence. When using Private Cloud Compute, users’ data is never stored or shared with Apple; it is used only to fulfill the request. Independent experts can inspect the code that runs on Apple silicon servers to continuously verify this privacy promise, and are already doing so.

Introducing Spatial Gallery

visionOS 2.4 introduces Spatial Gallery, a new app that features a selection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas curated by Apple for Apple Vision Pro. With Spatial Gallery, users will enjoy breathtaking and intimate moments spanning art, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, nature, sports, and travel, with new content released regularly. At launch, users can discover remarkable perspectives from photographers like Jonpaul Douglass and Samba Diop; new stories and experiences from iconic brands including Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, and Porsche; behind-the-scenes moments from Apple Originals like Disclaimer, Severance, and Shrinking; and special moments from top artists.

The Apple Vision Pro App for iPhone

Starting in April, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to queue apps and games to download, discover new spatial content and experiences, easily find helpful tips, and quickly access information about their device from their iPhone with the new Apple Vision Pro app. The app will appear for Vision Pro users when they update their iPhone to iOS 18.4, and it can also be downloaded from the App Store.

The Discover page offers curated recommendations for new and noteworthy experiences available on Apple Vision Pro. Users can quickly see popular apps and games on the App Store; nearly 300 3D movies, Apple Immersive titles, and more video content on the Apple TV app; and the latest spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas featured in the Spatial Gallery.1 New Apple Immersive titles include “Ice Dive” from the Adventure series; “Sharks” from the Wild Life series; and Man vs. Beast. “Arctic Surfing” — the latest episode of Boundless — debuts worldwide today, while the next episode of Adventure, “Deep Water Solo,” debuts next Friday, February 28.

On the My Vision Pro page, users will find tips for getting the most out of Apple Vision Pro; can easily access information such as their current visionOS version and device serial number; and set up Personalized Spatial Audio. Users with vision correction needs will be able to store and view the App Clip code for their ZEISS Optical Inserts in the Apple Vision Pro app.

Guest User with iPhone and iPad

Apple Vision Pro users around the world have loved sharing the magic of spatial computing with family, friends, and colleagues through Guest User. From Control Center, users can choose which apps their guest can see, and guests can save their eye and hand setup for up to 30 days after their last use.

With new enhancements to Guest User in visionOS 2.4, users can start a Guest User session with their nearby iPhone or iPad. When their device is unlocked, they can choose which apps are accessible to their guest and start View Mirroring with AirPlay, making it easy to guide a guest through their Vision Pro experience.

Availability

Apple Vision Pro is available in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.A.E., the UK, and the U.S.

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Apple Vision Pro with visionOS 2.4. The first set of features will be available for Vision Pro users with their device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Feature availability varies by region. More features and support for additional languages will roll out throughout the year.

Spatial Gallery will be available with visionOS 2.4 for users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.A.E., the UK, and the U.S. It can be redownloaded from the App Store for Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone will be available with iOS 18.4. The app will be available to download from the App Store, and will automatically appear on a user’s iPhone once they update to iOS 18.4 and have both devices associated with the same Apple Account.

Customers can book a demo for free online. Demos are hosted at all Apple Store locations where Apple Vision Pro is available.

3D movie availability varies by country or region.

