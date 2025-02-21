opens in new window
UPDATE February 21, 2025

Apple introduces News+ Food

Apple News+ subscribers will soon have access to tens of thousands of recipes, restaurant reviews, kitchen tips, and more, right in the Apple News app
The new Apple News+ Food section in the Apple News app displayed on iPad and iPhone 16.
Apple News+ Food will feature tens of thousands of recipes and stories about restaurants, kitchen essentials, and more from the world’s top food publishers.
Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the world’s top food publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.
With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.
Apple News+ Food will be available to Apple News+ subscribers in April with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. Select stories and recipes will also be available for users who do not subscribe to Apple News+.
