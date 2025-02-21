UPDATE February 21, 2025
Apple introduces News+ Food
Apple News+ subscribers will soon have access to tens of thousands of recipes, restaurant reviews, kitchen tips, and more, right in the Apple News app
Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the world’s top food publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.
With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.
Apple News+ Food will be available to Apple News+ subscribers in April with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. Select stories and recipes will also be available for users who do not subscribe to Apple News+.
Share article
Media
-
Text of this article
-
Images in this article
Press Contacts
Heather Norton
Apple
Alyssa Hayes
Apple
Apple Media Helpline