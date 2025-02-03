February 3, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Apple Music kicks off Kendrick Lamar’s Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Tune in to the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show press conference for The Official Kendrick Lamar Interview on February 6 at 10 a.m. CT on Apple Music

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today announced Apple Music is celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s Road to Halftime with a spotlight on the era-defining artist who has made a seismic impact on hip-hop and culture.

Coming off of a remarkable year, Kendrick was among the top 10 artists of 2024 globally, with his latest album, GNX, soaring to No. 1 in 129 countries upon release, while “Not Like Us” was the top-streamed song on Apple Music worldwide. Throughout his career, Kendrick has seen nine albums top Apple Music’s top albums chart in more than 160 countries.

“Throughout his career, Kendrick Lamar hasn’t met the cultural moment so much as he’s defined it,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of content and editorial. “He is an artist’s artist — authentic to his core. We couldn’t be more thrilled to watch him headline the third Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, in what’s sure to be another moment we’ll all be talking about for decades.”

Fans can get ready for the big event with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Kendrick shared last month; to exclusive playlists curated by New Orleans musicians, NFL players, and teams; to over 100 hours of dedicated Apple Music Radio programming. It all leads up to the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

To access it all, check out Kendrick’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music.

The Halftime Show Press Conference

On Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. CT, Apple Music Radio hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis will sit down with Kendrick at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show press conference for the headliner’s official interview. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music at apple.co/_SBLIX or Apple Podcasts; on YouTube, Facebook, and X; or on the NFL Network.

Before the interview, fans can also tune in to the Apple Music Radio pre-show at 9:30 a.m. CT featuring Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe and Eddie Francis, alongside Ebro and Nadeska. The live show will highlight Apple Music’s biggest moments of the past year and feature special guests during a look back at iconic halftime performances.

100 Hours of Programming on Apple Music Radio

The award-winning Apple Music Radio will be on the ground and in the stands for a full four-day takeover starting February 6 across New Orleans and Los Angeles. Exclusive programming will include daily “Live from Super Bowl LIX NOLA” broadcasts with Zane, Ebro, Nadeska, and Eddie as they shine a light on the city’s music culture while connecting with artists, athletes, and other notable voices. “Super Bowl LIX LA” broadcasts with Apple Music Radio hosts Hanuman, Brooke Reese, Estelle, Jayde Donovan, and newly added Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero will reflect on the New Orleans fanfare, as well as celebrate Kendrick’s music and hometown back in L.A.

“Kendrick Lamar: Hip-Hop’s MVP” hosted by Ebro will celebrate Kendrick’s catalog and take listeners on a chronological journey through the milestones in Kendrick’s career and discography.

And on Saturday before the game, Apple Music will bring the New Orleans club scene to listeners with mixes from NOLA DJs Legatron Prime, DJ Poppa, Mannie Fresh, and KLC the Drum Major. Mustard will spin a special Kendrick Lamar Megamix.

Listeners can tune in at apple.co/_Radio.

The Story of Kendrick Lamar in 20 Songs

Available on Apple Music and Apple News, “The Story of Kendrick Lamar in 20 Songs” offers a captivating glimpse into Kendrick’s remarkable ability to continually redefine the tropes and forms of classic hip-hop.

Bonus Content from Shazam



Fans who use the Shazam app to identify Kendrick Lamar songs throughout the week leading up to the performance can access the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show event page, where they’ll find bonus content like a custom Apple Watch face and iPhone wallpaper. They can also save the concert to receive timely reminders for the Set List playlist and photos from the show.



Apple Music’s Biggest Offer Ever



Those who are not yet subscribed can check out Apple Music’s biggest offer ever. For a limited time, new and eligible subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for $2.99.



More to Explore Across Apple Services



Across Apple services, fans can explore with Apple Maps Guides to New Orleans, catch up on the latest with Apple News, and get moving with a new Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+.



New Ways to Navigate New Orleans with Apple Maps

Last week, Apple Maps unveiled new ways visitors and locals alike can explore New Orleans, including a Detailed City Experience and 3D landmarks that bring to life some of the city’s most iconic locations — including Cafe Du Monde, the Steamboat NATCHEZ, and Caesars Superdome — in a visually stunning view. The Detailed City Experience delivers amazing details to help users navigate the city, including road markings, land cover, and public transit routes.



Apple Maps has also added a new Guide to its Hyperlocal series, this time curated by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. Lisa shares some of her favorite spots for food, music, and more in her hometown of New Orleans.

All the Latest Updates on Apple News

Starting today, Apple News will offer a dedicated hub that delivers special coverage of Super Bowl LIX. From media day to kickoff, fans will find the latest news on the game from local and national sports publishers like The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, The Kansas City Star, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

NFL fans can also sign up for personalized news notifications to all of the week’s top football stories curated by the Apple News editors, and during the Super Bowl, the Apple News app will feature the latest highlights, as well as the buzziest commercials and halftime show.

With the free Apple Sports app for iPhone,1 fans can follow the big game in real time right on their Lock Screen with Live Activities,2 and go deeper in-app with full play-by-play information, team stats, box scores, and live betting odds.

A Special Fitness+ Artist Spotlight

The Artist Spotlight series on Fitness+ dedicates entire workout playlists to a single artist, and the latest installment — available starting today — celebrates the music of Kendrick Lamar. This special series features Cycling, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Pilates, and Kickboxing workouts, all set exclusively to his music.

Supporting Education and Creativity in New Orleans

Apple has long-standing community partnerships in New Orleans, with a focus on supporting education and creativity in the community. This includes working with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music (EMCM) to expand access to youth music and technology education, helping Arts New Orleans provide opportunities for aspiring artists through their Young Artist Movement (YAM) program, and equipping students at Delgado Community College with the tools and resources to produce their own podcast about local culture and history. On Saturday, February 8, audiences around the world can tune in to the Super Bowl Host Committee Parade to see the Apple Music-sponsored float, designed on iPad by YAM artists and featuring the EMCM youth jazz ensemble.

Available in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. Live Activities require iOS 18 and watchOS 11 or later.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Press Contacts

Cat Franich

Apple

cfranich@apple.com

Kimberly Mai

Apple

k_mai@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com