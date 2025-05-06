May 6, 2025

Five new games launch :br(xl)::br(l):on Apple Arcade on :br(xl)::br(l):June 5, including UNO: Arcade Edition, :br(xl)::br(l):and the award-winning :br(xl)::br(l):game WHAT THE CAR? :br(xl)::br(l):for Apple Vision Pro

Apple Arcade welcomes five new games and exciting updates for hit games on the service next month, offering a seamless experience of uninterrupted fun with no ads or in-app purchases. On June 5, players can enjoy these new games with family and friends, including UNO: Arcade Edition, the official reimagining of one of the most popular card games in the world; LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+, where iconic LEGO worlds and Hill Climb Racing’s physics-based gameplay collide; Lost in Play+, an uplifting and wholesome point-and-click adventure; classic 3D arcade bouncing game Helix Jump+; and WHAT THE CAR? for Apple Vision Pro, a new spatial version of the highly rated racing comedy game.

New updates to popular Arcade titles include a special Paddington event in Crayola Create and Play+ starting June 26; a new Queens neighborhood in Skate City: New York on May 22; and the arrival of the Diesel himself, Shaquille O’Neal, in the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition on May 8.

Apple Arcade features more than 200 games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

UNO: Arcade Edition by Mattel163

UNO: Arcade Edition features vibrant visuals, exciting Apple Arcade-exclusive gameplay, and multiple ways for UNO fans to play. Players can unwind with entertaining solo matches using classic UNO rules, or turn up the heat with a new Custom Games mode featuring new options like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown. With three game modes (Quick Match, Custom Games, and Single Player) and rich customizations — including unlockable creative frames, special effects, and emotes — every game feels fun and fresh. Whether playing solo or enjoying matches with friends and family, UNO: Arcade Edition delivers an entertaining and engaging experience anywhere.

WHAT THE CAR? by Triband

Indie developer Triband’s hilarious racing adventure takes on a whole new dimension. Using a floating TV portal with legs and an extendable steering wheel, players with Apple Vision Pro will use their hands — as if holding a physical steering wheel — to maneuver an unconventional race car with constantly changing features, such as legs, wings, and even the common cold. The wacky gameplay elements leverage spatial computing to pop out of the screen, making each race an adventure full of lively twists and turns.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ by Fingersoft

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ invites players on a grand adventure where the creative charm of LEGO meets the wild physics-based gameplay of Hill Climb Racing. Players will race, explore, and build their way through dynamic locations — from sunny countrysides to the highest mountains and the daunting great below. With a cast of lovable LEGO Minifigures, upgradeable vehicles equipped with unique gadgets, and hidden secrets around every turn, the game offers a perfect mix of discovery, strategy, and action.

Lost in Play+ by Happy Juice Games and Snapbreak Games

The 2023 App Store Awards winner for iPad Game of the Year, Lost in Play+ is a journey through childhood imagination with thoughtfully crafted puzzles and colorful characters. Players must help a brother-and-sister duo on an adventure to find their way back home, exploring enchanted forests, outwitting quirky goblins, and befriending magical creatures. The young siblings’ adventure is filled with clever puzzles, minigames, and dreamlike surprises. With no dialogue, point-and-click gameplay, and a handcrafted animation style, Lost in Play+ is a wholesome and delightful interactive cartoon where fantasy and curiosity come to life.

Helix Jump+ by Voodoo and Orbital Knight

Helix Jump+ is the classic 3D arcade game and genre-defining hit, reimagined exclusively for Apple Arcade — with reworked haptic, enhanced visual effects, exclusive unlockable skins, and no ads or interruptions. Players will guide a bouncing ball through vibrant, twisting helix towers, timing their drops with precision to avoid traps and smash through platforms in a test of rhythm and momentum.

Alongside new game launches, Apple Arcade players can also continue to enjoy their favorite titles on the service with regular updates.

On June 26, families can join Paddington for a special summer event, featuring a seven-day interactive quest full of heartwarming and colorful adventures, imaginative play, and priceless Paddington moments in Crayola Create and Play+ by Red Games Co.

On May 22, players can explore Queens and master 20 new Free Skate goals in Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens.

On May 8, Shaquille O’Neal is the latest Greatest player to be added to the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition by 2K.

Additional fan-favorite titles getting updates this month include Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Shovel Knight Dig, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, Angry Birds Reloaded, puffies., Grindstone, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

This offer is available to new subscribers only. One subscription covers one Family Sharing group. The offer is good for three months after eligible device activation. The plan automatically renews until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply. The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. The plan automatically renews after the trial until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

