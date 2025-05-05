May 5, 2025

UPDATE

Apple introduces the 2025 Pride Collection

Ahead of Pride Month, Apple is introducing a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpaper to celebrate the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order today, and the matching, dynamic watch face and wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update.

Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The new Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper offer a complementary design. The analog watch face presents bold, individual rainbow stripes, which dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time. The iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colors that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device. The Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Apple is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

Pricing and Availability

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app today, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning next week, for $49 (U.S.). The band will also be available at Apple Authorized Resellers.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, in both S/M and M/L lengths.

The Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Customers can download the matching Pride Harmony watch face through the Apple Watch app, on the Apple Store app, or at apple.com.

