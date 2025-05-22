May 22, 2025

Apple products transform care at Emory Healthcare

At Emory Hillandale Hospital, Apple’s ecosystem of products — powered by the suite of Epic healthcare apps — is elevating care delivery and the patient experience

At Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, Georgia, Apple products are now the standard, marking a first-of-its-kind technology transformation for clinicians and patients. Propelled by the availability of Epic Systems on Mac, Emory Healthcare has introduced Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch across Emory Hillandale Hospital, enabling clinicians to work more efficiently and stay connected with their teams, from anywhere.

“We’re not just changing technology, we’re changing a culture,” says Ravi I. Thadhani, MD, MPH, executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University and executive director of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center. “Emory Healthcare is redefining both the patient and clinician experiences with a more efficient and intuitive technology-driven process.”

Apple products like iPhone and iPad have unlocked new levels of mobility, efficiency, and collaboration for clinicians, leading to better patient experiences and satisfaction. The introduction of Mac across Emory Hillandale Hospital replaces its legacy devices and marks an entirely new chapter for the healthcare industry.

“As clinicians, we join the field with a deep commitment to serving those in need,” says Vikram Narayan, MD, assistant professor of urology at Emory University and a urologic oncologist at Emory Healthcare. “But the reality of healthcare delivery is inherently complex and multifaceted. Across the industry as a whole, the administrative burden, combined with a shrinking workforce, is resulting in an uptick in burnout of frontline workers.”

“By integrating Epic on Mac across Emory Hillandale Hospital, we are showing the world how best to embrace technology to improve workflow for clinicians so they can continue to put patients first,” says Dr. Thadhani.

To alleviate some of that administrative burden, laptops and desktop computers across the 100-bed hospital have been replaced with Mac computers running Epic. Nursing stations are equipped with iMac and Mac mini, and physicians are able to manage patient care journeys from wherever they are thanks to the portability of MacBook Air.

Care teams are able to access patient-specific data — such as allergies, precautions, and other relevant information — using a magnetically attached iPad outside of each patient room. This helps improve communication and coordination between care teams as information shown on iPad updates in real time. Additionally, every nurse and physician is issued their own iPhone to stay connected, and physicians are using Apple Watch to more quickly respond to patient needs as they arise. For example, critical lab result notifications from Epic’s Limerick app can be viewed in real time directly on their wrist.

“I can stay up to date with my patients in a way that wasn’t possible before,” says Rashida La Barrie, MD, a hospitalist and medical director of utilization review at Emory Hillandale Hospital. Being able to transition between iPhone and Apple Watch to receive notifications has helped Dr. La Barrie stay connected no matter where she is, ultimately leading to better care for her patients. “Healthcare has historically been slow to adopt technology, which I think is such a mistake. We can use technology to provide better and more efficient care, especially now, for our patients.”

Prior to the Emory Hillandale deployment, Emory conducted a proof of concept program at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital. After deploying iMac, MacBook, and iPhone for shared use by registered nurses and clinicians, care team satisfaction surged, and nurse retention has remained strong. Nurses and clinicians cited improvements like faster login time with Apple devices, ease of documentation, and less eyestrain with the iMac high-resolution Retina display. Additional documentation efficiency research, led by Emory’s Dr. Narayan, found that combining Apple technology with Epic and Abridge ambient documentation saves him an average of two hours a day compared to legacy systems.

Additionally, Apple devices help enhance the inpatient experience with the MyChart Bedside app on iPad. Each patient bed is equipped with an iPad so patients can have easy access to their medical records, view their care plans, order meals, and communicate with their care teams, allowing them to stay engaged with their health.

“The technology we’re utilizing today at Emory Hillandale has improved the workflows for our nursing staff as a whole,” says Edna Brisco, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Emory Hillandale Hospital. “Mac lets the nurses move through their day more swiftly, while iPad brings important health information to our patients’ fingertips. It’s a game changer for how we provide care.”

Emory Healthcare — and healthcare systems in general — host some of the most private and personal data, whether it’s health records or a patient’s personal information. Around the world, hospitals are facing increased cybersecurity threats that could put their staff and patients at risk.

Apple products are designed with privacy and security at their core, working to keep healthcare organizations’ and their patients’ data safe.

Looking ahead, Emory Healthcare and Epic are exploring new ways to innovate patient care and support with Apple devices. Clinicians are also testing new technology like Apple Vision Pro in their surgical planning and research, paving the way for the next phase of care.

“I want to be involved in everything related to this transformation,” says Dr. La Barrie. “I think this is the future of healthcare, and as healthcare providers, we should always be looking toward the horizon.”

