May 20, 2025

UPDATE

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off June 9

The annual online conference takes place June 9-13, promising a week of technology, innovation, and creativity

Today, Apple unveiled an exciting lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union. Taking place June 9-13, the free online conference will bring the global Apple developer community together to provide insights into the latest Apple tools, technologies, and features. Throughout the week, developers around the world can connect with Apple engineers, designers, and evangelists, and watch more than 100 sessions that will help them discover the newest enhancements to build platform-differentiating apps and games across Apple products. Apple will also welcome more than 1,000 developers and students to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9.

Apple Keynote

June 9, 10 a.m. PDT

WWDC25 kicks off with a first look at the groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms. The Keynote will be available to stream on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

June 9, 1 p.m. PDT

Following the Keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will take a deeper dive into the new tools that will further empower Apple developers, including advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. The Platforms State of the Union will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app, website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

Video Sessions and Guides

With over 100 technical sessions, WWDC25 offers developers a chance to dive deep into the latest technologies and frameworks with Apple experts. Sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. Developers will also be able to access guides and documentation that can help walk them through the conference’s biggest announcements and highlights.

Group and One-on-One Labs

Apple Developer Program members and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members will have a chance to connect directly with Apple experts through online group labs and one-on-one appointments. Developers can join group labs to learn about the week’s biggest announcements in real time, or set up online appointments for guidance on topics including Apple Intelligence, design, developer tools, graphics and games, machine learning, Swift, and more. Apple engineers and designers will also be available on the Apple Developer Forums.

Swift Student Challenge

Apple is proud to support developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers. For the second year, 50 Distinguished Winners have been recognized for outstanding submissions and will visit Apple Park for a special three-day experience.

Developers can access all WWDC content on the WWDC25 website, Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel.

Press Contacts

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com