May 15, 2025

UPDATE

CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay, begins rolling out today

CarPlay Ultra brings the best of iPhone and the best of the car together for a deeply integrated experience, beginning with Aston Martin vehicles

Starting today, CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay, is available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada, and will be available for existing models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system through a software update in the coming weeks. CarPlay Ultra builds on the capabilities of CarPlay and provides the ultimate in-car experience by deeply integrating with the vehicle to deliver the best of iPhone and the best of the car. It provides information for all of the driver’s screens, including real-time content and gauges in the instrument cluster, while reflecting the automaker’s look and feel and offering drivers a customizable experience. Many other automakers around the world are working to bring CarPlay Ultra to drivers, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker. We are excited to kick off the rollout of CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin — and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.”

Deeper Integration Than Ever Before

CarPlay Ultra provides content for all the driver’s screens, including the instrument cluster, with dynamic and beautiful options for the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more, bringing a consistent look and feel to the entire driving experience. Drivers can choose to show information from their iPhone, like maps and media, along with information that comes from the car, such as advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure, right in the instrument cluster.

Drivers can also use onscreen controls, physical buttons, or Siri to manage both standard vehicle functions like the car’s radio and climate, as well as advanced, vehicle-specific features and controls like audio system configurations or performance settings, right from CarPlay, giving them a more fluid and seamless experience. CarPlay Ultra also introduces widgets powered by iPhone that perfectly fit the car’s screen or gauge cluster to provide information at a glance.

A Design Unique to Each Automaker

CarPlay Ultra allows automakers to express their distinct design philosophy with the look and feel their customers expect. Custom themes are crafted in close collaboration between Apple and the automaker’s design team, resulting in experiences that feel tailor-made for each vehicle. Drivers can also personalize the colors and wallpapers of themes to match their individual tastes.

“Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra,” said Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s CEO. “As a brand, our focus on world-leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance, and craftsmanship. The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalization opportunities, which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector.”

CarPlay Ultra joins CarPlay, which is beloved by drivers around the world and has fundamentally changed the way people interact with their vehicles, providing a safer, smarter way to use iPhone in the car. And just like with CarPlay, rigorous privacy measures built into iPhone apply to CarPlay Ultra.

Availability

Beginning in the U.S. and Canada, CarPlay Ultra will be available for Aston Martin’s core model lineup, and will expand to include vehicles globally in the next 12 months.

The experience is available in new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada starting today, and will be available for existing Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada featuring the brand’s next-generation infotainment system in the coming weeks through a software update available at local dealers.

CarPlay Ultra works with iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later.

For more information on availability across Aston Martin’s vehicle lineup and information on updating at Aston Martin dealerships, visit media.astonmartin.com.

