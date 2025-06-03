June 3, 2025

UPDATE

Apple unveils winners and finalists of the 2025 Apple Design Awards

Winners and finalists will be recognized for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement at WWDC25

Today, Apple announced the winners and finalists of this year’s Apple Design Awards, celebrating 12 standout apps and games that set a high bar in design. This year’s winners include development teams spanning the world whose work was selected for excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.

“Developers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, creating apps and games that are not only beautifully designed but also deeply impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible group of winners and finalists at WWDC and spotlight the innovation and craftsmanship they bring to each experience.”

The awards recognize one app and one game across six categories: Delight and Fun, Innovation, Interaction, Inclusivity, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists from around the world who have all demonstrated outstanding design experiences across apps and games.

Delight and Fun

Winners and finalists in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences enhanced by Apple technologies.

App: CapWords



Developer: HappyPlan Tech (China)

CapWords is a dynamic language learning tool that transforms images of everyday objects into interactive stickers — helping learners explore new words in a more intuitive and visual way. Supporting nine languages, the app is a delightful way to learn independently while immersing users in their surroundings.

Game: Balatro



Developer: LocalThunk (Canada)

Balatro is a satisfying fusion of poker, solitaire, and deck-building with roguelike elements. Players combine poker hands with joker cards — each with their own unique abilities — to create varied synergies. Hallmarked by clever details, gripping gameplay challenges players to advance their scores by crafting original decks to beat devious blinds and secure victory.

Finalists for this category include Lumy by Raja V; Denim by Feel Good Tech; Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Panic; and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown by Ubisoft Montpellier.

Innovation

Winners and finalists in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.

App: Play



Developer: Rabbit 3 Times (United States)

Play is a sophisticated yet accessible tool that lets users build interactive prototypes with SwiftUI frameworks. Its thoughtfully crafted user interface is both powerful and easy to navigate, helping designers create interactive prototypes and collaborate across Mac and iPhone, all synced in real time for seamless creativity.

Game: PBJ — The Musical



Developer: Philipp Stollenmayer (Germany)

PBJ — The Musical is snack-based Shakespeare, a charming game that tells the story of Romeo and Juliet with condiments. PBJ creatively mixes rhythm-based gameplay with narrative storytelling and a wonderful soundtrack. And with haptic feedback, clever camera work, and fun dialogue, it’s joyful from the start.

Finalists for this category include Moises by Music.AI; Capybara by Digital Workroom Ltd; Pawz by Bootloader Studio Holdings Private Limited; and Gears & Goo by Resolution Games AB.

Interaction

Winners and finalists in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.

App: Taobao



Developer: Zhejiang Taobao Network (China)

Taobao offers a convenient and engaging shopping experience on Apple Vision Pro, providing incredible 3D models comparable to their real-life counterparts. The immersive experience enhances shopping for users, taking into consideration placement, position, controls, size, and function, and giving people the ability to compare items side by side from an extensive selection of products.

Game: DREDGE



Developer: Black Salt Games (New Zealand)

DREDGE blends slow-burn horror with exploration and adventure. Players take the helm of a fishing boat to navigate eerie islands, uncover strange wildlife, and piece together a haunting mystery. The game offers seamless interactions and a fun world of hidden treasures across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Finalists for this category include iA Writer by Information Architects AG; Mela - Recipe Manager by Silvio Rizzi; Gears & Goo by Resolution Games AB; and Skate City: New York by Snowman.

Inclusivity

Winners and finalists in this category provide a great experience for all by reflecting a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

App: Speechify



Developer: Speechify (United States)

With support for hundreds of voices in over 50 languages, Speechify is a powerful tool that transforms written text into audio with ease. Designed with accessibility at its core, and by offering features like Dynamic Type and VoiceOver, the app serves as a vital resource for people with dyslexia, ADHD, and low vision, as well as anyone who learns best by listening.

Game: Art of Fauna



Developer: Klemens Strasser (Austria)

Beautifully illustrated and mindfully designed, Art of Fauna is a puzzle game that blends vintage-inspired wildlife imagery with a deep commitment to inclusivity and conservation. Players can solve puzzles by rearranging visual elements or reordering descriptive text, making gameplay uniquely interactive. With features like full VoiceOver support and haptic feedback, accessibility is woven throughout the experience.

Finalists for this category include Evolve by GTA Solutions; Train Fitness by Train Fitness; puffies. by Lykke Studios; and Land of Livia by Split Atom Labs.

Social Impact

Winners and finalists in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.

App: Watch Duty



Developer: Sherwood Forestry Service (United States)

During devastating wildfires in Southern California, Watch Duty once again served as a lifeline, delivering up-to-the-minute updates, evacuation information, and critical resources with clarity and reliability. The app reports information like active fire perimeters and progress, wind speed and direction, and evacuation orders.

Game: Neva



Developer: Devolver Digital (United States)

Visually stunning and emotionally resonant, Neva is an action-adventure tale that follows a girl and her wolf companion through a beautiful world in decline. As the seasons shift, so does their relationship — offering a quiet meditation on care, connection, and the cost of environmental loss. With themes of friendship and leadership, players guide the pair through breathtaking landscapes, and a story that is as moving as it is timely.

Finalists for this category include Ground News by Snapwise; Opal by Opal OS; Ahoy! From Picardy by Daniel Jones; and Art of Fauna by Klemens Strasser.

Visuals and Graphics

Winners and finalists in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations with a distinctive and cohesive theme.

App: Feather: Draw in 3D



Developer: Sketchsoft (South Korea)

This drawing tool allows users to transform 2D designs into 3D masterpieces. Developed with a focus on creativity and user experience, Feather makes it easy for people of all skill levels to build advanced 3D modeling designs on iPad, drawing on touch and Apple Pencil interactions to help users bring their imaginations to life.

Game: Infinity Nikki



Developer: Infold Games (Singapore)

With its enchanted realm of color, detail, and rendering, Infinity Nikki is a true visual achievement. This cozy open-world adventure challenges players to collect wonderful things, and is packed with magical outfits, whimsical creatures, and unexpected moments.

Finalists for this category include Vocabulary by Monkey Taps; CellWalk by Timothy Davison; Control Ultimate Edition by Remedy Entertainment PLC; and Neva by Devolver Digital.

