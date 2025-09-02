September 2, 2025

Apple Koregaon Park opens to customers this Thursday, September 4, in Pune

The new store features Apple’s full lineup of products and services, personalized support from team members, and educational Today at Apple sessions

PUNE, INDIA Apple today previewed Apple Koregaon Park, its first retail store in Pune and its fourth in India. Located in the heart of a major center of culture and learning, the new store invites customers to discover and shop Apple’s full lineup of products, access personalized service and expert support, and learn how to get even more out of their devices with Today at Apple sessions.

“There’s nothing we love more in Apple Retail than connecting with customers, and just days after opening a new store in Bengaluru, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil Apple Koregaon Park in Pune,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life.”

Shop and Discover Apple Products

Apple Koregaon Park brings together 68 team members from 11 Indian states, who are ready to help customers shop for a new device, including the iPhone 16 lineup, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, the M4-powered MacBook Air, and more. The store team also offers personalized setup and support, step-by-step guidance on how to easily switch to iOS, and Retail services like Apple Trade In and financing programs.

Upon entering the store, customers can explore the product tables and avenues featuring Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV+. For customers placing online orders, the dedicated Apple Pickup area simplifies the process, allowing customers to seamlessly collect their purchases in store at their preferred time.

Dedicated Business Teams are available to offer tailored guidance, device support, and tools to help businesses of all sizes grow and thrive. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Koregaon Park runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Go Further with In-Store Sessions

Apple is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the lives of students as they pursue their education. At Apple Koregaon Park, this commitment extends to the entire community through Today at Apple, which offers free, daily in-store sessions designed to inspire learning and creativity for all Apple users.

Starting opening day, participants can book a session led by Apple Creatives at apple.com/in/today to learn how to get the most out of their Apple products.

Sessions include:

Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone

Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

Spotlight: Apple Intelligence

Get Started: Mac

Customers are invited to download custom wallpapers and listen to a curated playlist featuring the sounds of local artists.

Apple Koregaon Park joins store locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and the recently launched Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, which opened its doors to customers earlier this week. Apple Koregaon Park opens Thursday, September 4, at 1 p.m. IST in Pune.

