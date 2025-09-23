September 23, 2025

UPDATE

Apple launches new project to protect and restore California redwood forest

Through its innovative Restore Fund, Apple has invested in two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture projects across six continents since 2021

Today, Apple announced a new investment in the restoration and sustainable management of a working redwood forest in California, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund. The forest project is part of the company’s expanded Restore Fund initiative, which is now invested in two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture projects that span six continents.

“We’re thrilled to help protect California’s iconic coastal redwoods as part of our growing Restore Fund initiative,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Forests are one of the most powerful technologies we have for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Our global investments in nature are leveraging that technology while supporting communities, stimulating local economies, and enhancing biodiversity in ecosystems around the world.”

The Restore Fund initiative is designed to scale global investment in nature-based carbon removal. Since launching in 2021 with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International, Apple has expanded the initiative — first in 2023 with the addition of a new fund managed by Climate Asset Management, and again in 2025 with additional direct investments from Apple in nature-based projects in the U.S. and Latin America. Apple suppliers TSMC and Murata have also invested in the fund.

Apple’s investments in nature play an important role in the company’s ambitious Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade. To get there, the company is working to reduce its global emissions by 75 percent compared to 2015, and has so far surpassed 60 percent. In order to balance the remaining emissions, Apple is using credits from high-quality carbon removal projects, prioritizing nature-based solutions due to their scalability and numerous co-benefits. By 2030, the company and its suppliers are aiming to remove 9.6 million metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year through projects across the globe.

Protecting U.S. Forests

With the redwood forest project, Apple has invested in the long-term restoration and sustainable management of the Gualala River Forest in Mendocino County, California. The effort is a partnership with The Conservation Fund, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that buys at-risk forests and other landscapes to safeguard them from degradation. Since 2004, the organization has protected more than 120,000 acres of California forestland in the redwood region.

“America’s forests are under immense pressure, with 13 million acres at risk of vanishing by 2050. This is one of the defining conservation challenges of our time,” said Larry Selzer, The Conservation Fund’s president and CEO. “Forests are a cornerstone of rural economies, supporting more than 2 million jobs. Our collaboration with Apple is a powerful model for protecting working forests, and we’re eager to replicate it with partners across the country.”

The Gualala River Forest is part of a large stretch of coastal redwood forestland that serves as home to hundreds of wildlife species and as the economic lifeblood for many communities across California’s northern coast. Through the partnership, The Conservation Fund will continue sustainably managing the forest, and Apple will receive the carbon credits generated by the forest’s growth over time.

Apple has previously partnered with The Conservation Fund to protect over 36,000 acres of working forest in Maine and North Carolina, as part of its commitment to conservation in the United States. In addition to the redwood forest in California, Apple has also invested in a mixed-species temperate rainforest in Washington through its Restore Fund partnership with Climate Asset Management.

Conserving Nature Around the World

Apple’s commitment to nature extends across the globe. Through the Restore Fund initiative and grants to communities and environmental groups, Apple has invested in and supported dozens of nature-based carbon removal, regenerative agriculture, and innovative conservation projects in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Today, Apple is also announcing new grants to advance conservation efforts in countries around the world. This includes projects with Conservation International to cultivate conservation leaders and build capacity to protect critical ecosystems — such as mangrove forests in India — as well as new support for the Jane Goodall Institute’s global Roots and Shoots program and community-led conservation efforts. And, Apple is supporting a new project with The Nature Conservancy to evaluate the quality of various remote sensing-based tools for monitoring and verifying natural climate solutions projects.

The new grants build on Apple’s longstanding work with expert partners and local communities to support innovative conservation efforts. These projects have helped advance conservation research, support sustainable livelihoods, and pilot new approaches to carbon sequestration, modeling, and finance.

