September 23, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

The all-new Apple Ginza opens this Friday, September 26, in Tokyo

The new store reopens featuring an all‑new design, Apple’s latest retail innovations, and a special Today at Apple session with supergroup Number_i

TOKYO Apple today announced the grand reopening of Apple Ginza on Friday, September 26, located in the vibrant Ginza district where Apple’s retail journey in Japan began more than two decades ago. Opened in 2003 as Apple’s first store outside the U.S., Apple Ginza now returns in an all-new four-story design that brings together the best of Apple’s products, services, and experiences in one beautifully reimagined space.

“Apple Ginza holds a special place in our hearts as our very first Retail store outside the U.S., and its opening more than 20 years ago marked a new chapter in how we connect with our customers around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This reopening is another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan, and a symbol of our strong ties to customers and communities across the country. We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to this beautifully redesigned space, share our latest products, and build on the incredible history we share.”

“We’re so excited to reopen Apple Ginza in its original location, with a magical new experience for our customers,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to this iconic store with an all-new design and incredible local programming, where they can experience the very best of Apple’s products and services.”

Discover and Shop Apple

At Apple Ginza, customers can discover and shop the full lineup of Apple products, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, as well as accessories like the iPhone Air Bumper, the iPhone Air Case with MagSafe, and the all-new Crossbody Strap. Customers can celebrate the opening with a special-edition Apple Gift Card, available only at this store for a limited time.

Customers can experience only-at-Apple retail services like personalized shopping sessions with an Apple Specialist, monthly financing options, and upgrading through the Apple Trade In program — a great way to apply the value of a current device toward the purchase of a new one. The dedicated Apple Pickup area makes it easy for customers to order from the Apple Store online and collect in-store at a time that’s convenient for them.

Special Sessions

To celebrate the reopening, Apple Ginza will launch a special Today at Apple Spotlight session in collaboration with Japanese supergroup Number_i, exploring Spatial Audio and spatial video through their single, “U.M.A.” The session will debut exclusively at Apple Ginza before expanding to stores across Japan on October 11. Fans can also book one-on-one demos of Apple Vision Pro to step into an immersive behind-the-scenes look at the “U.M.A.” music video in the Spatial Gallery app.

Customers can explore the full range of daily Today at Apple sessions, including the new and updated “Tips: What’s New on iOS 26” and “Say Hello to iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro,” providing more ways to get the most out of the latest Apple products.

Designed for Tokyo

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Ginza’s operations are powered by 100 percent renewable energy. The store’s thoughtful layout combines sustainability with a distinctly modern design, incorporating regionally sourced materials and a double-skin glass façade with adaptive louvers that help regulate light and temperature throughout the day. Its reimagined layout floods each floor with natural light and offers balcony-like spaces overlooking the vibrant streets of Ginza. Inside, warm wooden paneling nods to Japanese design.

The new store also features varied table and seating heights to support all customers as they shop for their favorite devices, and dedicated spaces for services, including Genius Bar to personalized setup.

Customers are encouraged to download a custom wallpaper, listen to a curated Apple Music Ginza playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions. Apple Ginza opens to customers Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. JST.

