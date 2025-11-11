November 11, 2025

UPDATE

Introducing iPhone Pocket: a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone

Born out of a collaboration between ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple, iPhone Pocket features a singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone

ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple today unveiled iPhone Pocket. Inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth,” its singular 3D-knitted construction is designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items. Beginning Friday, November 14, it will be available at select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S.

iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. iPhone Pocket can be worn in a variety of ways — handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Featuring a playful color palette, the short strap design is available in eight colors, and the long strap design in three colors.

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” shared Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO. “iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

“Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” said Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design. “This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items.”

A Piece of Cloth

Crafted in Japan, iPhone Pocket features a singular 3D-knitted construction that is the result of research and development carried out at ISSEY MIYAKE. The design drew inspiration from the concept of “a piece of cloth” and reinterpreted the everyday utility of the brand’s iconic pleated clothing. The development and design of iPhone Pocket unfolded in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio, which provided insight into design and production throughout.

Availability

iPhone Pocket is a special-edition release. The short strap design is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black; the long strap design is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black. iPhone Pocket in the short strap design retails at $149.95 (U.S.), and the long strap design at $229.95 (U.S.).

Customers can purchase iPhone Pocket beginning Friday, November 14, at select Apple Store locations and apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S. Just in time for the holidays, Apple Specialists in stores and online can help customers mix and match different lengths and colors with their iPhone, style iPhone Pocket, and purchase their new favorite accessory.

Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing’an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

ISSEY MIYAKE was founded in 1971 by the namesake designer, one year after the establishment of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO . The company operates through an integrated process for clothing and related items, encompassing creative conception, development, manufacturing, and retail operations. Guided by the philosophy of "bringing unprecedented originality for ease in everyday life," ISSEY MIYAKE practices this commitment through products conceived with society and the future in mind, thus ensuring a lasting culture of innovative design and making.

