Apple today expanded its Apple Manufacturing Academy with new virtual programming. The world-class manufacturing training was created for small- and medium-sized businesses across the country that want to accelerate their ability to innovate and adopt advanced technologies. Designed by Apple experts, the free resource reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to strengthening the country’s advanced manufacturing sector. The initiative is part of Apple’s plan to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over the next four years and power the next generation of domestic innovation.

“At Apple, we believe in the power of American ingenuity, and we’re proud to be delivering even more options to support small- and medium-sized companies across the country,” said Sabih Khan, Apple’s chief operating officer. “By bringing the Apple Manufacturing Academy curriculum online, we’re opening the door for even more businesses and workers to build cutting-edge expertise, helping fuel U.S. competitiveness and support the growth of advanced manufacturing nationwide.”

Available starting today, the virtual courses cover a wide range of topics focused on advanced manufacturing, including automation, predictive maintenance, quality control optimization, and machine learning with vision. Additionally, the program offers professional development training in areas like communication and presentation skills, equipping participants with comprehensive resources to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. This initial set of online materials represents the first phase of the Apple Manufacturing Academy curriculum, and it will be continuously expanded as the program evolves.

Launched in partnership with Michigan State University (MSU), the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit first opened its doors in August and has since provided hands-on training and consultation to more than 80 businesses from states including Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah. Building on that momentum, the new virtual programming — developed by MSU faculty and industry experts from Apple — expands access to this curriculum, enabling business owners and entrepreneurs to strengthen and scale their domestic manufacturing capabilities through a flexible, on-demand digital learning experience.