Today, Apple was recognized with multiple wins at the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards across its acclaimed, hit programs, “Slow Horses” and “Silo.” Apple’s widely celebrated espionage drama “Slow Horses” landed Best Editing: Fiction and Best Sound: Fiction wins, while global hit, world-building drama series “Silo” nabbed wins in the Best Production Design and Best Original Music categories. The BAFTA Television Awards recognize the best British programs, performances and productions each year.

This year’s wins at the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards mark the latest recognition from the BAFTA Television Awards for Apple TV+ following a Best Drama Series win in 2023 for globally acclaimed hit “Bad Sisters,” which also landed awards for Best Supporting Actress for series star Anne-Marie Duff, and Best Titles & Graphic Identity for Peter Anderson Studio. Apple’s celebrated limited series “The Essex Serpent” landed Best Costume Design for first-time BAFTA winner Jane Petrie in 2023, and in 2022, “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” won Editing: Factual, and “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” earned Sound: Factual.

Apple landed four BAFTA Television Craft Award wins in total, including:

“Slow Horses”

Editing: Fiction — Sam Williams

Sound: Fiction

“Silo”

Production Design — Gavin Bocquet, Amanda Bernstein

Original Music: Fiction — Atli Örvarsson

Apple TV+ is also nominated for four top category awards at the BAFTA Television Awards, which are set to be presented on Sunday, May 12. Nominations for the upcoming 2024 BAFTA Television Awards include:

“Slow Horses”

Drama Series

Supporting Actor — Jack Lowden

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas”

Entertainment

“The Enfield Poltergeist”

Specialist Factual

About “Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

About “Silo”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

All programs are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 488 wins and 2,143 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”