Apple TV+ salutes Earth Day with slate of award-winning programming for the whole family

This Earth Day, Apple TV+ celebrates its slate of award-winning original programming highlighting the wonders of our planet and the importance of doing what we can to protect it. From the second season premiere of “Jane,” inspired by the work of legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, to the immersive “Earthsounds,” a new nature docuseries narrated by Emmy Award winner Tom Hiddleston revealing the untold ways animals communicate around the world, to the wonders of “Prehistoric Planet,” narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Apple TV+ is your home for Earth Day.

New and returning original series, specials and shorts to be featured in a special Earth Day collection on Apple TV+ include:

“Jane”

Season two premieres Friday, April 19

From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana,” “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, the new five-episode season of “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 19 on Apple TV+. A mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, “Jane” stars Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” The series was recently recognized by the annual Environmental Media Association Awards in the Children’s Television category. The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), Sam Marra (“Stumptown”) and Jazz Allen. From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner Johnson who executive produces alongside Blair Powers, Christin Simms and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. Matt Bishop serves as VFX/animation executive producer.

NOW STREAMING ON APPLE TV+

“Big Beasts”

Travel from freezing poles to tropical rainforests to meet nature’s most captivating giants, who prove that being big comes with enormous challenges. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and premiering over five weeks, the 10-episode series features the gray whale, the giant otter, the elephant seal, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the tiger and the polar bear.

“Earthsounds”

“Earthsounds” reveals a world buzzing with complex sonic narratives that we have never been able to capture — until now. The series takes us to various habitats, including the Queensland rainforest, the Arctic ice shelf, the Namibian dunes and the Serengeti ecosystem. New discoveries and rarely-heard recordings from the series include snow leopards singing love songs, the underwater courtship calls of walruses, and seismic communication between territorial elephant seals.

“Earth At Night In Color”

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and filmed across six continents, this docuseries uses cutting-edge camera technology to capture animals’ nocturnal lives, revealing new behaviors filmed in full color like never before.



“Extrapolations”

“Extrapolations” is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is a television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. The animated short film features a star-studded voice cast including Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep, Emmy Award winner and BAFTA nominee Chris O’Dowd, SAG Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Jacob Tremblay and Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga. The captivating animated family film follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Streep narrates. From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated independent animation studio, Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award winner Philip Hunt (“Ah Pook is Here,” “Lost and Found”) and Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (“God of Love,” “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,” “Ghostwriter”), directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Sue Goffe (“A Morning Stroll,” “Varmints,” “Lost and Found,” “Hey Duggee”), Hunt and Jeffers (“Here We Are,” “Lost and Found,” “The Day the Crayons Quit”). Alex Somers (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Captain Fantastic”) is the music composer.

“The Peanuts Classics: It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown”

Celebrate the environment with the Mendelson/Melendez Productions special “The Peanuts Classics: It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown.’’ To celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown’s baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

“Prehistoric Planet”

Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” “Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit Untamed”). “Prehistoric Planet” presents little-known and surprising facts about dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies.

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith. The original special is based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and features an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, for which he received an Emmy Award nomination.

“Sago Mini Friends” — Earth Day Special

In “Treasure It,” an old lunch box finds new life when Harvey transforms it into a treasure box full of unique items for his friends. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films — Toronto, and based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app developed by Sago Mini, the “Sago Mini Friends” series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and his friends express their true thankfulness for all things big and small through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs! The animated preschool series is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Tone Thyne, Dustin Ferrer, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, with Chad Hicks as series director. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative.

“Stillwater” — Earth Day Special

In “One Drop Makes an Ocean,” Stillwater shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.

“Stillwater” — Shorts

Based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book “Zen Shorts” by Jon J. Muth, three “Stillwater” shorts will be available on Apple TV+ and made available for nonsubscribers on Scholastic’s YouTube. Just in time for International Panda Day, follow Jasper the cat on a mindful adventure through Stillwater’s garden in “Jasper’s Journey,” join Stillwater as he makes new patterns in his Zen garden in “Making Waves,” and watch Karl join Stillwater to learn how breathing can help make him feel better when he has angry feelings in “Breathing.” Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — that sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools to help them face their own day-to-day challenges. The shorts are produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, and executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee. “Stillwater” was developed for television in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of “Buddha and the Rose” and the “Just Be” series for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative. The “Stillwater” team partnered with Chopra to imagine and deliver a series that teaches children how to be more mindful and meditative, and how to slow down to make thoughtful, empathetic decisions. Since its debut, the series has been globally praised and recognized with awards for its positive impact on kids and families around the world.

“Tiny World”

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.

“The Year Earth Changed”

Showcasing footage from around the world after an unprecedented year, “The Year Earth Changed” is a timely documentary special that takes a fresh new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that came out of it. From hearing birdsongs in deserted cities and seeing whales in Glacier Bay, to meeting capybara in suburbs across South America, people worldwide had the chance to engage with nature like never before. In this documentary special, viewers will witness how the smallest changes in human behavior — reducing cruise-ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature. The documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, is a love letter to planet Earth, highlighting the ways that nature’s resiliency and ability to bounce back can give us hope for the future.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have received over 479 wins and 2,135 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

*Special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.