Today, Apple TV+ announced it will expand its award-winning original series slate with a series order for “Cape Fear,” a new series that will be written and showrun by Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Candy,” “A Friend of the Family”) and executive produced by Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, with Academy Award winner Javier Bardem starring and executive producing.

In “Cape Fear,” a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison. The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.

The series will be executive produced by Spielberg (who produced the 1991 film) alongside Scorsese. Creator Antosca will executive produce alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

In addition to “Cape Fear,” Bardem will also soon be seen in Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated feature “F1,” set to premiere in theaters globally on June 25, 2025. The series marks the latest collaboration for Amblin Television and Apple TV+ following the acclaimed, global hit series “Masters of the Air.” Apple also recently collaborated with Scorsese on the history-making 10-time Academy Award-nominated film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”