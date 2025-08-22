Apple Original Films announced today that its high-octane summer blockbuster, “F1 The Movie,” is now available to experience at home on premium video on demand and for digital purchase, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, beginning today, August 22, on participating digital retailers.

Hailing from director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, “F1 The Movie" is the highest-grossing original feature of the year, and the biggest opening for an original live-action film in the U.S. in the last five years. Recently rereleased in IMAX, “F1 The Movie” will soon surpass $600 million at the global box office and is Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing feature to date. The film boasts an A CinemaScore, along with a soaring 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to fuel widespread acclaim as the most authentic racing feature ever made.

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1®’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1® team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1® for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1®, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

“F1 The Movie” also stars Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Bardem, and was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competed against the titans of the sport. The film is produced by Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1® world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger with the story by Kosinski and Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Beyond the box office, “F1 The Movie” has ignited a global music phenomenon with F1® The Album, the star-studded, high-octane soundtrack that has surged past 650,000 albums sold worldwide and over one billion global streams. Currently dominating Billboard’s Top Movie Songs chart with seven of the top ten tracks, the album is powered by Tate McRae’s two-time VMA-nominated smash hit “Just Keep Watching.” With over four billion views across short-form video platforms, F1® The Album has become a defining music moment of 2025 and a vital part of the film’s cultural impact.

Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures present A Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Joseph Kosinski Film, “F1 The Movie,” distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Apple Original Films

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ over five years ago. Following its theatrical release on June 27, 2025, “F1 The Movie" debuted as the No. 1 movie at the global box office. Featuring an unparalleled cinematic experience and boasting an impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film stands as Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical film to date. Highly anticipated Apple Original Films include “Highest 2 Lowest,” the latest feature reuniting Spike Lee with Denzel Washington for the fifth time, which premiered in theaters on August 15 and on Apple TV+ on September 5; and “The Lost Bus,” an emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, premiering this fall. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” landed 10 historic Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Apple TV+ also recently premiered worldwide streaming hits including Emmy Award nominee “The Gorge,” starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy; “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt; “The Instigators,” starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck; Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen’s “Blitz;” and “Echo Valley,” the thriller from BAFTA Award winner Michael Pearce, starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and multi-Emmy Award nominee Sydney Sweeney.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world’s most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital and mobile channels, and through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world’s largest distributors of entertainment programming.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.