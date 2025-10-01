Today, Apple TV+ announced a five-year extension as the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030. The new deal includes the classic Peanuts library, as well as plans for more new original Peanuts series and specials. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, announced in 2023.

“In this milestone 75th anniversary year, it feels incredibly meaningful to continue our collaboration with our brilliant partners at WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson,” said Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming, Apple TV+. “Our commitment, dedication and passion for Peanuts runs deep. These beloved characters and stories hold a timeless significance, resonating with people of all ages across the globe. And we are delighted that the iconic holiday specials will be available for everyone to experience, continuing this time-honored, comforting tradition.”

Fans can celebrate the 75th anniversary of Peanuts all year long on Apple TV+, as the exclusive home to an award-winning slate of original animated series and specials, alongside beloved Peanuts classics, including special free streaming windows to enjoy the iconic Peanuts holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide. Don’t miss “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” available Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” available Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” available Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14. Subscribers can watch these specials anytime, all year long.

The Apple TV+ lineup for Peanuts classics holiday fare (in chronological order):

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — Stream for Free Saturday, October 18, 2025 and Sunday, October 19, 2025

Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — Stream for Free Saturday, November 15, 2025 and Sunday, November 16, 2025

For over 50 years, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he is already going to celebrate at his grandmother’s. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Stream for Free Saturday, December 13, 2025 and Sunday, December 14, 2025

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Lucy recruits Charlie Brown to be the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Apple TV+’s award-winning original Peanuts series include the Emmy and Annie Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Camp Snoopy,” as well as new original specials under the Snoopy Presents banner including Emmy Award-nominated programs “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (And Dad), With Love,” “One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” “Welcome Home, Franklin,” the Annie Award-nominated “For Auld Lang Syne” and the recently premiered “A Summer Musical.” Apple TV+ also features two Emmy Award-winning original Peanuts documentaries, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” and classic anthology titles including “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” and “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” among many others. In 2023, Apple set its first original Peanuts feature film, taking Snoopy and Charlie Brown on an epic adventure through the Big City.

Fans can also enjoy Peanuts come to life on Apple Watch and Apple TV with the Snoopy watch face featuring the iconic canine along with his feathered friend, Woodstock, set in themes based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip as well as with dynamic screen savers that are perfect for families and constantly changing with vibrant animations, seasonal scenes and Easter eggs featuring some iconic Snoopy and Woodstock moments.

APPLE TV+ ORIGINAL PEANUTS CONTENT NOW STREAMING INCLUDES:

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” is a delightful, animated musical special about the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love, that debuted globally on Apple TV+ on August 15, 2025. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

“Camp Snoopy”

After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires, and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.

“Snoopy in Space”

Blast off with the Emmy and Annie Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” a series of 24 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang. Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.

“The Snoopy Show”

The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into three seasons of new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

In this Emmy and PGA Award-nominated program, Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

“Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”

The Emmy Award-nominated special features the Peanuts gang anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (And Dad), With Love”

In this Humanitas and Emmy Award-nominated special, Mother’s Day is almost here, and everyone in the Peanuts gang is excited, except for Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes. Snoopy also tags along as Woodstock tries to find his mom.

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

Emmy Award-nominated and Annie Award-winning “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” shows us firsthand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes for both her friends and her community. To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems – from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages – Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president … a role she never wanted.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

The Emmy, Annie, Humanitas and NAACP Image Award-nominated origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, the special follows Franklin as he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes, Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race. According to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and, in the process, become good buddies.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?”

This Emmy Award-winning program honoring the “everyman” creator, Charles “Sparky” Schulz, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is an Apple Original documentary that celebrates the significance and global multigenerational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design, to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons.

“Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”

In this Annie Award-nominated special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

"Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, this Emmy Award-winning documentary tries to solve the great mystery: Was Snoopy a top-secret astronaut? Starring Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself, “Peanuts in Space” takes an affectionate, lighthearted look at NASA and Charles M. Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” characters.

