$159.00
What’s in the Box
Charging Case
Lightning to USB Cable
Overview
Wireless. Effortless. Magical.
AirPods will forever change the way you use headphones. Whenever you pull your AirPods out of the charging case, they instantly turn on and connect to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.(1) Audio automatically plays as soon as you put them in your ears and pauses when you take them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just double-tap to activate Siri.
Driven by the custom Apple W1 chip, AirPods use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. Whether you’re using both AirPods or just one, the W1 chip automatically routes the audio and engages the microphone. And when you’re on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and focus on the sound of your voice. Because the ultralow-power W1 chip manages battery life so well, AirPods deliver an industry-leading 5 hours of listening time on one charge.(2) And they’re made to keep up with you, thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time.(3) Need a quick charge? Just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time.(4)
Highlights
Designed by Apple
Automatically on, automatically connected
One-tap setup for all your Apple devices(1)
Quick access to Siri with a double-tap
More than 24-hour battery life with Charging Case(3)
Charges quickly in the case
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Tech Specs
Weight
AirPods (each): 0.14 ounces (4 g)
Charging Case: 1.34 ounces (38 g)
Dimensions
AirPods (each): 0.65 by 0.71 by 1.59 inches (16.5 by 18.0 by 40.5 mm)
Charging Case: 1.74 by 0.84 by 2.11 inches (44.3 by 21.3 by 53.5 mm)
Connections
AirPods: Bluetooth
Charging Case: Lightning connector
AirPods Sensors (each):
Dual beam-forming microphones
Dual optical sensors
Motion-detecting accelerometer
Speech-detecting accelerometer
Power and Battery
AirPods with Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time,(3) up to 11 hours talk time(6)
AirPods (single charge): Up to 5 hours listening time,(2) Up to 2 hours talk time(5)
15 minutes in the case equals 3 hours listening time(4) or over an hour of talk time(7)
System Requirements
iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models with iOS 10 or later
Apple Watch models with watchOS 3 or later
Mac models with macOS Sierra or later
iPhone Models
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
iPad Models
- iPad mini 2
- iPad Air
- iPad Air 2
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
iPod Models
Answers from the community
What is Apple's policy when customers lose these small very expensive headphones? Are the headphones traceable with the use of gps?
- Asked by Diego R from Buffalo
- on Dec 21, 2016
Best Answer:
seems, that's just buyer's problem. i guess same thing like you bought and (G-d forbid) lost diamond seems, that's just buyer's problem. i guess same thing like you bought and (G-d forbid) lost diamond ring. apparently you cant blame jewelry store, right? same here.
- Written by Igor V from Brooklyn
- on Dec 21, 2016
Will the AirPods work with IPhone 6s? or Only with the new IPhone 7?
- Asked by Kristen B from Fresh Meadows
- on Nov 22, 2016
Best Answer:
According to Apple, these work with: iPhone Models iPhone 5 iPhone 5c iPhone 5s iPhone SE According to Apple, these work with: iPhone Models iPhone 5 iPhone 5c iPhone 5s iPhone SE iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPad Models iPad mini 2 iPad Air iPad Air 2 iPad mini 3 iPad mini 4 iPad Pro (9.7-inch) iPad Pro (12.9-inch) iPod Models iPod touch 6th Generation Watch Models 38mm Case 42mm Case Source: Apple website
- Written by Clayton W from Praha
- on Dec 22, 2016
Do the air pods come with the iPhone 7/7+?
- Asked by Zoya R from Baltimore
- on Nov 6, 2016
Best Answer:
No, the new AirPods are sold separately as an accessory. The new iPhone 7, 7+ will come with a light No, the new AirPods are sold separately as an accessory. The new iPhone 7, 7+ will come with a lighting connected set of EarPods and a "dongle" adaptor to attach current standard headphone jack EarPods into lighting ports. The AirPods are separate and purchased independent of the new iPhone.
- Written by Valerie R from Houston
- on Dec 21, 2016
I am buying the AirPods for my daughter for Christmas. If she does not like them will she be able to return them for credit or a refund?
- Asked by Patricia Q from Modesto
- on Dec 21, 2016
Can you listen to music with only one if them in?
- Asked by Austin H from Glendale
- on Dec 21, 2016
Will airpods volume can controlled up and down in the Iphone with out siri help
- Asked by Badri Kumar S from Guntur
- on Dec 21, 2016
Answer
Yes, you can control the volume from the phone using the phone's volume buttons just like you would Yes, you can control the volume from the phone using the phone's volume buttons just like you would with any other set of headphones.
- Written by Zachary B from Los Angeles
- on Dec 21, 2016
