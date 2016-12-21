AirPods

  • $159.00

Get an in-depth look at AirPods.

What’s in the Box

AirPods

Charging Case

Lightning to USB Cable

(1) Requires an iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3.

(2) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.

(3) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. The drained AirPods were charged for 30 minutes, then audio playback was continued until the first AirPod stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and the Charging Case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.

(4) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing was conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then audio was played until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.

(5) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.

(6) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. The drained AirPods were charged for 30 minutes, then the cellular phone call was continued until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and the Charging Case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.

(7) Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software. Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing was conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then a cellular phone call was conducted until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and many other factors.