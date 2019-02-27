Huntington Beach educators mold musicians of tomorrow

The auditorium is buzzing with the sound of eager teenagers. At the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (APA), production is in full swing on the school’s annual student-curated show: “Playlist.”

This year, 13 vocal students have prepared their own original songs, alongside 24 covers of some of today’s pop music hits.

Cailey Collado, a senior in the Music, Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program, takes the stage to run through her original song: “Bleed Red.” As her voice booms over the mic, three stage screens weave a live feed of Collado’s performance and a student-produced music video.

“Love’s not dead. Get it through your head, get it through your head, that we all bleed red,” she sings.

It’s clear these are not just students; they are true musicians.