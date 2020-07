Future forward: The 40-year mission of an Apple Distinguished Educator

Dr. Carl Owens has been teaching his students how to harness the power of technology for 40 years, including more than half as an Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE). This year, the ADE program , which recognizes and nurtures educators who are using Apple technology to transform learning, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Owens is one of more than 3,000 educators from 45 countries who have been part of the program during that 25-year history.

Over the course of his career, Owens, 65, has taught thousands of undergraduate, master’s, and PhD students, many of whom were aspiring teachers who went on to teach tens of thousands of their own students. But as the College of Education professor at Tennessee Tech University prepares to retire at the end of the coming school year, don’t ask him to dwell on yesterday — he would much rather imagine tomorrow. For Owens, the future is bright, which has everything to do with the students he’s mentored and the mission they will continue in his stead.

“The greatest joy in life is to not form students in your likeness, but to empower them to become greater than what they perceive they can be,” says Owens. “I’ve planted enough trees on this earth, and by that I mean the thousands of students that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. You enable them so that they can carry that vision of technology forward and advance it. They are the future.”

One of those students was Dr. Michael Torrence.

“Looking forward, that’s constant with Dr. Owens,” says Torrence. “He’ll say, ‘So what did you do today? How did you advance the mission?’ And the mission is very clear when you come through his classroom and when you engage with him. Preparation for tomorrow doesn’t begin today; it began a long time ago. The more time people spend looking backwards, the less we’ll be able to get accomplished. So future forward is always the mission.”