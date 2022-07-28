opens in new window
PHOTOS July 28, 2022

Hundreds queue for the opening of Apple Brompton Road

Apple team members welcome some of the first customers to Apple Brompton Road.
Apple’s newest store in London opened this Thursday, July 28, in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood, where UK customers and visitors from around the world celebrated with the 200-person-strong store team.
The store will host an ongoing slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products. Participants can find and register for events at apple.com/uk/today/collection/apple-brompton-road-presents/bromptonroad.
The store’s talented team collectively speaks 45 languages and represents 26 different nationalities.
Hundreds of visitors queue along one of London’s premiere shopping high streets before entering Apple Brompton Road.
A customer explores Apple Pencil and iPad mini at the new Apple Brompton Road in London.
Customers are greeted by 12 towering Sicilian Ficus trees lining the uniquely designed 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows and entryway.
Customers examine the Apple Watch Series 7 at the new Apple Brompton Road.
Visitors explore the “United Visions” augmented reality experience on iPad Pro, featuring the creative works of London poet and painter William Blake.
Visitors in London try out the iMac 24-inch.
A customer takes a look at the iPhone lineup at Apple Brompton Road.
Customers enjoy fast and easy pickup in the first dedicated Apple Pickup area in the UK at Apple Brompton Road.
Grammy Award-winning record producer Just Blaze performs a DJ set for customers and team members.
Team members enjoy the grand opening’s DJ set in the Forum area.
Londoners and visitors from around the world celebrate the opening of Apple Brompton Road with a special DJ performance from Just Blaze.
