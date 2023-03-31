opens in new window
PHOTOS March 31, 2023

Apple Gangnam now open in South Korea

Apple team members welcome the first customers at the grand opening of Apple Gangnam.
Apple Gangnam opened today in the heart of Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. This new space invites customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, and receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable specialists.
Customers can also participate in free Today at Apple sessions, including a limited-time Pop-Up Studio Spatial Audio listening experience featuring K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. Participants are able to register at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.
Senior vice president of Retail, Deirdre O’Brien, welcomes the first customers to Apple Gangnam.
Customers with the new iPhone 14 at Apple Gangnam.
A crowd of Apple team members and customers inside Apple Gangnam.
The store’s nearly 150-person team is ready to welcome customers and help them discover the best of Apple.
Customers explore Mac Studio inside Apple Gangnam.
An Apple team member discusses Apple Watch with a customer at Apple Gangnam.
A happy customer at Apple Gangnam in Seoul.
A customer explores Apple Pencil with iPad at Apple Gangnam.
Customers line up outside Apple Gangnam in Seoul.
A customer holds up the new iPhone 14 Pro at Apple Gangnam in Seoul.
Customers experience Spatial Audio with AirPods Max at Apple Gangnam.
A customer with two Apple Watch bands at Apple Gangnam in Seoul.
Multitalented artist and DJ Vakki performs at Apple Gangnam.
