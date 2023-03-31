PHOTOS March 31, 2023
Apple Gangnam now open in South Korea
Apple Gangnam opened today in the heart of Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. This new space invites customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, and receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable specialists.
Customers can also participate in free Today at Apple sessions, including a limited-time Pop-Up Studio Spatial Audio listening experience featuring K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. Participants are able to register at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.
