February 1, 2024

UPDATE

Apple announces more than 600 new apps built for Apple Vision Pro

All-new spatial apps built for Apple Vision Pro join more than 1 million compatible apps available on the App Store to deliver a wide array of breakthrough experiences

More than 600 apps and games designed to take advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro will be available this Friday, February 2. Vision Pro has an infinite canvas where apps can scale beyond the boundaries of a traditional display, and introduces an intuitive and powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice. Spatial experiences on Vision Pro can transform any room into a personal theater for sports, TV shows, and films; unlock new ways to collaborate, create, and view digital content; and transport users to stunning gameplay environments and exciting new places.

“Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible. These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more. Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can’t wait to see what they create next.”

Enjoy the Best Seat in the House

Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, so users can watch their favorite content on a 100-foot screen. Sports fans will love the viewing experience on Vision Pro, with apps like PGA TOUR Vision, which uses real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses alongside key stats — including leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, course information, and other tournament details — to bring the tour to life in a user’s space.

“With Apple Vision Pro and the power of spatial computing, Apple is teeing us up to deliver an innovative and immersive way of experiencing professional golf,” said Scott Gutterman, PGA TOUR’s senior vice president of Digital Operations. “PGA TOUR Vision, the first golf app developed for Apple Vision Pro, takes fans inside the ropes and directly onto the greens of the world’s most iconic courses, from Pebble Beach to TPC Sawgrass, no matter where they are.”

With the NBA app on Apple Vision Pro, basketball fans can stream up to five broadcasts live or on demand with Multiview, keep an eye on real-time player and team stats, and effortlessly glance at other games and scores. MLB immerses users in a ballpark with a view from home plate and stats from each pitch. Red Bull TV displays 3D maps of races paired with high-quality video and immersive environments. And soccer fans can access MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, home of Major League Soccer. With compatible apps from top cable services — including Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios — and sports broadcasters — including ESPN, CBS, Paramount+, NBC, NBC Sports, Peacock, FOX Sports, and the UFC — Vision Pro users always have the best seat in the house.

View Extraordinary Immersive Entertainment

Alongside Disney+, top entertainment apps have taken advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to offer all-new ways for viewers to view their favorite movies, shows, and more.1 IMAX delivers an awe-inspiring viewing experience for 2D and 3D content, featuring popular documentaries such as Deep Sky in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max features hit movies and series, fresh originals, family favorites, breaking news, and live sports, with select titles available in 4K and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.2

“With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “The intricate Targaryen-era adornments will make fans feel like they’re watching the programming available on Max in Westeros during the height of their reign.”

With the Apple TV app, users can also experience all Apple Originals from Apple TV+, more than 200 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Video, which puts viewers right inside the action with 180-degree, 8K 3D recordings captured with Spatial Audio. On Apple Music, listeners can download and stream more than 100 million songs ad-free with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency using AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C. While native apps deliver experiences that take full advantage of the capabilities of spatial computing, Apple Vision Pro users can also enjoy their favorite video and music streaming services in Safari, including the ability to open multiple windows, go full screen, listen with Spatial Audio, and launch an Environment for an entertainment experience unlike any other.

Work with Apps on an Infinite Canvas

Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks. The three-dimensional user interface frees apps from the boundaries of a display so they can appear side by side at any scale, providing an infinite canvas for multitasking and collaboration. Vision Pro users can pair a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, or bring the powerful capabilities of Mac into Vision Pro with Mac Virtual Display to create the ultimate workspace.

Apps built specifically for visionOS, like Box, make it easy to collaborate and securely manage files and content, including 3D objects, while the MindNode app helps users brainstorm with thought bubbles that float around a user’s space. OmniFocus and OmniPlan use beautiful data and project management visualization in large windows to view a complete project plan. Microsoft 365 productivity apps, Fantastical, and Numerics make full use of the infinite canvas and sharp text rendering of Apple Vision Pro to make daily tasks effortless. JigSpace combines 3D content, audio, video, and text in interactive, step-by-step spatial presentations, and Navi translates conversations in real time, creating live captions so users can see exactly what people around them are saying.

“Apple Vision Pro is a massive step change in technology, akin to iPhone and iPad,” said Aaron Levie, Box’s cofounder and CEO. “This breakthrough technology introduces immersive experiences that fundamentally redefine the way we work by delivering visually stunning interactions without physical limitations. From developing the next breakthrough product to reimagining customer experiences, the possibilities are endless.”

When collaborating with colleagues, users can join Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams from Apple Vision Pro, creating the ultimate meeting experience with multiple windows and shared content that can fill the space around the user. Thousands of popular productivity apps are also compatible with Vision Pro at launch, like Slack, Notion, Todoist, and others that are an important part of everyday workflows.

Play Fun Games in All-New Ways

Apple Vision Pro delivers fun and rewarding gameplay for players of all skill levels. Players can dive into games on the App Store that transform the space around them, use an Environment for a more immersive experience, or play compatible games on a screen as large as they want. To support a wide variety of games and spatial experiences, Vision Pro works seamlessly with popular game controllers, including PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller.

With Apple Arcade, players can access a catalog of more than 250 games on Apple Vision Pro, with no in-app purchases or ads, including hit titles like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and TMNT Splintered Fate. Arcade players will also experience the world of spatial gaming with a fantastic selection of immersive titles created specifically for Vision Pro. These experiences take on a whole new dimension as players are transported to stunning gameplay environments in Synth Riders, twirl LEGO bricks with their fingers in LEGO Builder’s Journey, slice apples with their hands in Super Fruit Ninja, and so much more. Additional spatial games available with Apple Arcade at launch include Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers.

“Innovation is in our DNA, so we were super excited to dive into this new technology and take the core gameplay of Jetpack Joyride and Fruit Ninja into new, immersive, and truly captivating experiences, leveraging the incredible technology of the Apple Vision Pro,” said Shainiel Deo, Halfbrick’s CEO. “We hope that players will be blown away by the world of Barry Steakfries in Jetpack Joyride 2, and by being able to transform their living room into their very own Dojo with Super Fruit Ninja.”

In addition to Apple Arcade, players can access spatial titles on the App Store that offer a variety of gameplay experiences. Loóna brings relaxing 3D dioramas to life, Blackbox spatial puzzles float in the physical world, and Void-X reinvigorates the fast-paced retro arcade shooter in a dark, pixel art-style cityscape, boasting immersive 3D effects and intuitive eye and hand gameplay. Skatrix Pro combines physics-driven skateboarding and a unique 3D hand gesture joystick for a competitive and immersive skating experience.

Players can access more games from the Mac App Store and apps like Steam using Mac Virtual Display — including popular titles like Lies of P and Baldur’s Gate 3 — and enjoy smooth and responsive gameplay with Game Mode enabled on Mac.

Explore New Places

Entirely new experiences designed for spatial computing help Apple Vision Pro users discover places in incredible ways. Hold the World transports users to London’s Natural History Museum with Sir David Attenborough to explore rare specimens from its world-famous collection, and The Archive takes users to a different place to explore immersive locations, artifacts, and spatial media from the beloved mythology of Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry and other legendary creators. Apps like Voyager by ForeFlight give spatial context to the coordinated nature of air traffic control, creating the ultimate playground for aviation enthusiasts, and CARROT Weather uses 3D weather maps to deliver hilariously twisted forecasts.

Learn with Apps in Fun New Ways

Apple Vision Pro offers users an immersive, three-dimensional learning environment with apps like solAR, which brings the wonders of the solar system right to a user’s doorstep, or Sky Guide and Night Sky, which transport users into their own personal planetarium. Users can even explore the red planet through the eyes of one of the three NASA rovers currently on the surface with Exploring Mars. Insight Heart lets users understand the human heart like never before, while CellWalk takes users on a tour of life’s molecular machines to explore a whole bacteria cell, down to individual atoms. Complete HeartX demonstrates a fresh approach to connecting tailored 3D anatomy and physiology with diagnoses and treatments to better prepare students for the real-world pressures of treating patients.

Create New Music Experiences

Many popular apps have created unique experiences designed just for Apple Vision Pro, like djay, which allows users to mix their favorite music on two hyperrealistic 3D turntables. NowPlaying explores hidden stories behind music and enhances the listening experience, and video and audio streaming service STAGE+ allows users to get up close to the world’s greatest classical musicians like never before. Apps like Spool create amazing music videos with studio-quality visual effects and unique and immersive editing tools, while Animoog Galaxy lives alongside users in a physical space, infusing it with constantly evolving sounds and colors. AmazeVR Concerts brings users into the front row of high-quality concerts featuring live action footage of their favorite artists in stunningly rendered 3D VR environments. And with tappr.tv, users can discover new music, create choreography, and more.

Discover, Visualize, and Shop in All-New Ways

The powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro unlock highly immersive and dynamic shopping experiences like never before. J.Crew Virtual Closet and Mytheresa: Luxury Experience are reimagining shopping with live consultations and new ways to share looks with friends on FaceTime. Decathlon helps shoppers view, choose, and buy products, and see them in 3D in their personal environment. Home improvement apps like Lowe’s Style Studio take advantage of spatial computing to let users design the perfect kitchen right before their eyes, and Wayfair Decorify helps them quickly and easily redesign their spaces. House hunters can use Zillow Immerse to get an up-close look inside select listings with virtual home tours and interactive 3D floor plans.

Stay in the Present Moment

With Apple Vision Pro, users can immerse themselves in private and calm spaces with apps that help them reflect, breathe, and focus. Mindfulness apps like Healium bring beautifully designed experiences to Vision Pro users, helping them relax and build resilience by creating stress-reducing memories of nature-based escapes. Lungy: Spaces guides users through interactive breathing exercises and sound-based, active meditation, while wellness app Odio brings users into their own personal sonic cocoon with spatial soundscapes that transport them to a realm of calm and tranquility. Endel creates a new audiovisual experience with immersive light and sound, perfect for Vision Pro.

With new apps launching all the time on the App Store, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to explore new spatial experiences that continue to excite.

With access to Hulu content for eligible Disney Bundle subscribers. A Disney+ subscription is required. Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan required for 4K viewing and support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Press Contacts

Jacqueline Roy

Apple

jacqueline_roy@apple.com

Andrea Schubert

Apple

a_schubert@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com