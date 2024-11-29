Wallace & Gromit bring Christmas cheer to London’s Battersea Power Station

“Wallace & Gromit are a much-loved and iconic duo, and we’re delighted that they will be lighting up Battersea Power Station for Londoners this year,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “It’s great to see the skill and ingenuity of Aardman, and how they’ve used the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever made to produce something so joyful.”

“This project has been a dream to direct — a cinematic fusion of tech and art,” said Gavin Strange, Aardman’s director and graphic design lead. “Shooting stop-motion animation on iPhone 16 Pro Max with the legendary Wallace & Gromit, to then be projected onto the iconic Battersea Power Station, makes this unique in so many ways. I hope that this Christmas, everyone feels inspired to start shooting their own stop-motion masterpieces with iPhone, and I’m excited and proud of what we’ve all created.”

Apple inaugurated its U.K. headquarters and a new Apple Store at London’s Battersea Power Station in 2023. The company’s deepening commitment now sees it support more than 550,000 jobs in the U.K. The 500,000-square-foot, six-story U.K. headquarters runs on 100 percent renewable energy, and has been designed around collaboration, inclusivity, wellness, and sustainability.