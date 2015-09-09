iPad Pro

Super. Computer.
In two sizes.

iPad Pro is more than the next generation of iPad — it’s an uncompromising vision of personal computing for the modern world. It puts incredible power that leaps past most portable PCs at your fingertips. It makes even complex work as natural as touching, swiping, or writing with a pencil. And whether you choose the 12.9-inch model or the 9.7-inch model, iPad Pro is more capable, versatile, and portable than anything that’s come before. In a word, super.

12.9-inch iPad Pro An epic screen that turns advanced tasks into brilliant, immersive experiences.

9.7-inch iPad Pro Incredibly portable, with an unprecedented combination of versatility and performance.

Retina Display An awesome display of progress.

The key to the iPad experience is the display. It’s how you interact using Multi-Touch, and how you view content in spectacular detail. So we created our most vivid Retina display ever. The 12.9‑inch iPad Pro has the highest resolution of any iOS device. And the 9.7-inch iPad Pro screen — our most advanced display — is the brightest and least reflective in the world.

9.7''
2048×1536 screen resolution
12.9''
2732×2048 screen resolution

A color standard big enough for Hollywood.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro display uses the same color space as the digital cinema industry. This wider color gamut gives iPad Pro up to 25 percent greater color saturation than previous iPad models. So colors are more vivid, true to life, and engaging.

See things in the best possible light. Whatever the lighting.

People love using iPad everywhere. That’s why the 9.7‑inch iPad Pro has a True Tone display. It uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the color and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment. Which means reading is more natural and comfortable — almost like looking at a sheet of paper.

Four Speaker Audio No matter how you turn it, you’ll want to turn it up.

With a high-fidelity speaker in each corner, iPad Pro creates a rich, wide, and detailed soundstage. It automatically adjusts the orientation of the high frequencies to the topmost speakers, no matter how you’re holding it. So whether you’re playing a game or watching a movie, you — and your ears — will be completely immersed.

A9X Chip Faster than a speeding laptop.

The 64-bit A9X chip gives iPad Pro the power to easily take on tasks once reserved for workstations and PCs. Not to mention tasks you’d never consider doing on a PC. Despite this barrier-breaking performance, the A9X chip’s efficient architecture enables up to 10 hours of battery life.1

A9X chip
M9 coprocessor
Up to 10 hr battery life

Quicker work.

With up to 1.8 times the CPU performance of iPad, the A9X chip delivers incredible responsiveness. Even complex actions like editing 4K video happen immediately and with unparalleled smoothness.

More beautiful play.

iPad Pro offers up to double the graphics performance of iPad. That means it can render incredibly detailed visuals, fluid animations, and effects so real, you’ll lose yourself in your favorite apps and games.

A game changer.

Metal optimizes CPU and graphics like nothing else. So developers can design even more highly immersive console-style games and blazing-fast apps.

Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro Type. On a totally new type of keyboard.

Whichever iPad Pro you choose, there’s a Smart Keyboard that fits.2 By combining new technologies and materials, we created a portable keyboard that’s unbelievably thin and even doubles as a lightweight yet durable iPad cover. And thanks to the Smart Connector, there are no cords, pairing, or plugs. Just attach and start typing.

Apple Pencil for iPad Pro Completely familiar.
Entirely revolutionary.

Apple Pencil feels incredibly responsive from the moment you pick it up.2 It’s sensitive to both tilt and pressure, allowing you to create a range of artistic effects. And with its pixel-perfect precision, Apple Pencil opens up new creative possibilities.

iSight and FaceTime HD Cameras Capture every detail in greater detail.

iPad Pro has remarkable cameras on both the front and the back. The 12.9‑inch model’s 8‑megapixel iSight camera lets you shoot beautiful photos and video. The 9.7‑inch iPad Pro comes with a 12‑megapixel iSight camera, which can capture 4K video, 240‑fps slo-mo videos, and Live Photos. It’s also the first iPad with True Tone flash, so skin tones look great regardless of lighting.

Things are sharper on the other side of iPad Pro, too. The front-facing FaceTime HD camera’s latest sensor makes video calls more lifelike. And on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera features Retina Flash with True Tone for gorgeous selfies.

9.7''
12MP iSight camera
5MP FaceTime HD camera
12.9''
8MP iSight camera
1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

Design Incredible power has never been so easy to handle.

Even though iPad Pro can handle tasks usually reserved for PCs, it’s lighter than any PC could hope to be. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro packs heavyweight performance into less than a pound. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is thinner than iPhone 7 and weighs just over a pound and a half. And thanks to the aluminum unibody, both sizes feel reassuringly solid in the hand.

9.7''
6.1 mm thin
0.96 pound
12.9''
6.9 mm thin
1.57 pounds

Wi-Fi and LTE Fast wireless connectivity.

iPad Pro can connect to the fastest Wi-Fi or cellular networks so you can surf the web, stream movies, and share documents from virtually anywhere. With the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, you can also make phone and FaceTime calls — or even create a hotspot — using your existing data plan. For ultimate flexibility, the 9.7‑inch iPad Pro features both an embedded Apple SIM3 and a tray for a standard carrier SIM. And, because of LTE Advanced, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro enables up to 50 percent faster cellular connections.4

9.7''
Supports 23 LTE bands
Up to 300 Mbps via LTE Advanced
12.9''
Supports 20 LTE bands
Up to 150 Mbps via LTE

Apple SIM. So many ways to stay connected. All Wi‑Fi + Cellular models are unlocked, so you can pop in any carrier SIM card to stay connected when you’re out of Wi-Fi range. For added convenience, Apple SIM comes installed on the 12.9‑inch iPad Pro in a number of countries. And the 9.7‑inch iPad Pro, which comes with an embedded Apple SIM, is available all over the world.3 So it’s easy to purchase a cellular data plan right on your iPad with no long-term commitment. Happy travels.

Touch ID The password is you.

iPad Pro uses Touch ID technology to turn your fingerprint into an unforgettable password. So you can unlock your device with just a touch. You can also make secure purchases in iTunes, iBooks, and the App Store. And with Apple Pay, you can make purchases within your apps easily and securely.

Software iOS 10 and iPad.
Made to do more together.

iPad Pro runs iOS 10, the most advanced, intuitive, and secure mobile operating system in the world. With its powerful built-in apps and multitasking capabilities, iOS 10 is designed to help you get the most out of iPad.

Great ways to expand what’s possible with iPad Pro.

You can get even more creative and productive with accessories designed especially for the scale, capabilities, and power of iPad Pro. Explore the range of covers, keyboards, and more.

See how iPad Pro can be your next computer.

