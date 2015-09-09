iSight and FaceTime HD Cameras Capture every detail in greater detail.

iPad Pro has remarkable cameras on both the front and the back. The 12.9‑inch model’s 8‑megapixel iSight camera lets you shoot beautiful photos and video. The 9.7‑inch iPad Pro comes with a 12‑megapixel iSight camera, which can capture 4K video, 240‑fps slo-mo videos, and Live Photos. It’s also the first iPad with True Tone flash, so skin tones look great regardless of lighting.

Things are sharper on the other side of iPad Pro, too. The front-facing FaceTime HD camera’s latest sensor makes video calls more lifelike. And on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera features Retina Flash with True Tone for gorgeous selfies.