Welcome to iPhone SE, the most powerful 4‑inch phone ever. To create it, we started with a beloved design, then reinvented it from the inside out. The A9 is the same advanced chip used in iPhone 6s. The 12‑megapixel camera captures incredible photos and 4K videos. And Live Photos bring your images to life. The result is an iPhone that looks small. But lives large.
Design
A beloved design. Now with more to love.
iPhone SE takes an incredibly popular design and refines it even further. Crafted from bead-blasted aluminum for a satin-like finish, this light and compact phone is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. A brilliant 4‑inch1 Retina display makes everything look vibrant and sharp. And matte-chamfered edges and a color-matched stainless steel logo finish the look.
Technology
The most powerful 4‑inch phone ever.
At the core of iPhone SE is the A9, the same advanced chip that’s in iPhone 6s. With 64‑bit desktop-class architecture, the A9 chip brings you spectacular speed and responsiveness. And with console-class graphics performance, your favorite games and apps are incredibly rich and immersive. Making it a mighty chip for maximum performance.
Super‑efficient M9 motion coprocessor.
Embedded directly into the A9 chip, the M9 motion coprocessor connects to the accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope for a range of ﬁtness tracking capabilities, such as measuring your steps and distance. It also makes it easy to activate Siri by simply saying “Hey Siri,” without having to pick up your iPhone.
Camera
The only camera you’ll ever need.
With a 12‑megapixel camera, you can be sure to capture sharp, detailed stills like the ones shot on iPhone 6s. That includes shooting — and even editing — brilliant 4K video, which is up to four times the resolution of 1080p HD video.
Live Photos.
Capture more than a moment.
Live Photos bring your still photos to life with sound and movement. Simply touch and hold anywhere on your 12-megapixel still and experience the moments just before and after it was taken, so your photos turn into living memories.
FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash. Your selfie just got more beautiful.
The Retina display isn’t just a place to see your content — it’s a flash for your FaceTime HD camera. Powered by a custom display chip that allows the display to flash three times brighter than usual, the Retina Flash helps illuminate your selfies in low light and at night. And a True Tone flash matches the ambient light for more true-to-life colors and natural-looking skin tones.
iCloud Photo Library.
All your photos and videos, always with you.
iCloud Photo Library stores every photo and video you take and keeps them up to date on all your devices. Any edits you make are automatically updated everywhere, so you can view a photo from last week or last year no matter where you are.
Touch ID
Advanced security. Right at your fingertip.
Touch ID makes unlocking your iPhone SE simple and secure. After all, your fingerprint is the perfect password — no two are alike, and you always have it with you.
Apple Pay
An easier, more secure way to pay.
Touch ID isn’t just for unlocking your phone. It also lets you use Apple Pay at over two million stores and within apps. In stores, just hold your iPhone near the reader with your finger on Touch ID and you’re done. Because your card details are never shared — or even stored on your device — Apple Pay is a safer, more private way to pay.
Wireless
Faster LTE and Wi‑Fi.
Browse the web, download apps and games, and stream video over 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE. And more LTE bands make iPhone SE better for worldwide roaming. iPhone SE also supports Voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling for high-quality wideband calls.2 And with Bluetooth technology, you can stay connected to your Apple Watch, external speakers, and other devices.
Software
iOS 10. It’s why there’s nothing else like an iPhone.
With an easy-to-use interface, amazing features, and security at its core, iOS 10 is the most advanced mobile operating system and the foundation of iPhone SE. It’s designed to look beautiful and work beautifully on your iPhone, so even the simplest tasks are more fun.
Apps that help you do more every day.
Your iPhone comes with a collection of essential apps right out of the box. Messages lets you send texts with photos, videos, links, and more. Music makes it easy to access the entire Apple Music library along with your personal collection.4 With FaceTime you can make video calls from your iPhone to someone else’s iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And Maps keeps you headed in the right direction with spoken turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, and a helpful Transit view.
Siri
Your wish is its command.
Siri is your personal assistant, letting you use your voice to send messages, search the web, get guidance on public transportation, and more. You can even ask Siri to search your photo library to find just the photo or video you’re looking for.
App Store
There’s an app for that.
With over 2 million apps in the App Store, you’ll be able to make your phone your own.5 Whether you browse by category or search for something specific, quickly discover and download new apps with a tap.
Making the switch to iPhone has never been easier.
With just a few steps, you can migrate your content and match apps automatically and securely from your Android phone with the Move to iOS app.
Accessories
Your iPhone is beautiful. Give it a complement.
Our accessories go together with iPhone so well because they’re designed together. Leather cases provide stylish protection. And Lightning Docks allow for easy charging.