Artists reimagine the baseball card with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

In his Brooklyn studio, artist Eric “Efdot” Friedensohn sets up his tools for his next project. It calls for a little bit of nostalgia, mixed with his signature bold and graphic art style. He sits down at his desk, picks up his iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, and gets to work.

“iPad Pro is very intuitive,” says Efdot. “And together with Apple Pencil, it’s like an extension of my hand and my brain.”

His canvas today is a baseball card. While it might seem like an unexpected place to find modern art, there’s a renaissance under way for these collectables, thanks in part to visual storytellers who are transforming sports memorabilia into pocket-sized masterpieces.