In total, Apple scores 72 Emmy Award nominations, including:

The Morning Show (16) Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Palm Royale (11) Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Lessons in Chemistry (10) Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Slow Horses (9) Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Loot (1) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph

Hijack (1) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba

The New Look (1) Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Masters of the Air (3) Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Physical (2) Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Silo (2) Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Girls State (3) Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Sugar (1) Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (2) Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (2) Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces (5) Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1) Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (2) “Album Cover” — Apple iPhone 15

“Fuzzy Feelings” — iPhone + Mac

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Palm Royale

Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Lessons in Chemistry

Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Slow Horses

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Loot

Loot season two returns a year after Molly Wells settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Hijack

Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world, needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

The New Look

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint on beauty and fashion, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals, from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and more, and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

Masters of the Air

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany, and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. The psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air . Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Physical

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur. In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny, fostered a dangerous relationship with real estate mogul John Breem, and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long. With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta, Sheila has found confidence and inner strength through her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila. In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin, who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for?

Silo

Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Juliette, an engineer, seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and stumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Girls State

What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, Girls State follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

Sugar

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets — some very recent, others long-buried.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a must-do journey for any respectable globetrotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree, and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. This season, the stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on new adventures — included Alanis Morissette; Sheryl Lee Ralph; Avril Lavigne; Cedric the Entertainer; Lea Michele; Alison Brie; Darren Criss; Yungblud; Cara Delevingne; Danny Pudi; the casts of Ghosts , Girls5eva , and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty ; and more.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all viewers’ favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.