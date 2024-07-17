PRESS RELEASE July 17, 2024
Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories, including first-ever Outstanding Limited Series for Lessons in Chemistry, Outstanding Drama Series for The Morning Show and Slow Horses, and Outstanding Comedy Series for Palm Royale
With best-ever Emmy showing, Apple TV+ lands nominations across 16 Apple Originals, including Lessons in Chemistry, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Palm Royale, Loot, Hijack, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, Girls State, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, Masters of the Air, Silo, Physical, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, The New Look, Sugar, and more
The Morning Show lands first-ever nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Celebrated documentaries STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces and Girls State nab multiple nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Morning Show lands first-ever nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Celebrated documentaries STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces and Girls State nab multiple nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA Apple TV+ today landed a record 72 Emmy Award nominations across 16 broadly celebrated Apple Originals. The streaming service received its best-ever showing with sweeps across top category nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series (Lessons in Chemistry), Outstanding Drama Series (The Morning Show, Slow Horses), Outstanding Comedy Series (Palm Royale), Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special (STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, Girls State) and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy). Less than five years after its launch, Apple TV+ scored its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Limited Series as Lessons in Chemistry nabbed 10 nominations overall, and The Morning Show landed its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and leads with 16 nominations overall for its acclaimed third season, including the most performance nominations for any drama series with 10 acting nominations. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced today by the Television Academy, and the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on September 15.
“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy, and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”
“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”
Apple’s Emmy-, SAG-, and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show continues to break records in its third season. The series leads with 16 nominations in total and 10 acting nominations — the most for any drama series this year, as stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Holland Taylor, and Marcia Gay Harden were all recognized for their performances.
Following its acclaimed debut, Lessons in Chemistry lands 10 nominations in total, including the first-ever Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category nomination for Apple TV+, and acting nominations for stars Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, and Aja Naomi King.
Apple Original dramas are celebrated across the board as global hits The Morning Show and Slow Horses make their debut in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Additionally, Hijack star Idris Elba is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Slow Horses nabs nine nominations overall, including acting nominations for star Gary Oldman, a first-ever nomination for supporting actor Jack Lowden, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Pryce.
Apple Original comedies Palm Royale and Loot break through as Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph land their first-ever nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. Palm Royale scores an impressive 11 nominations overall following its global debut earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Apple Original documentaries also receive top category recognition as STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces and Girls State land multiple nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.
Apple TV+ also receives recognition across craft categories, including its first-ever Costume Design category nominations as Lessons in Chemistry, Palm Royale, and The New Look all score nominations for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series.
Apple’s The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy becomes the first Apple Original docuseries to be recognized in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category, and earns two nominations overall. And for the seventh consecutive year, multi-Emmy Award-winning Apple Original Carpool Karaoke: The Series scores a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series.
In total, Apple scores 72 Emmy Award nominations, including:
The Morning Show (16)
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Palm Royale (11)
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Lessons in Chemistry (10)
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Slow Horses (9)
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Loot (1)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph
Hijack (1)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba
The New Look (1)
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Masters of the Air (3)
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Physical (2)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Silo (2)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
Girls State (3)
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Sugar (1)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (2)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (2)
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces (5)
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series
Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (2)
- “Album Cover” — Apple iPhone 15
- “Fuzzy Feelings” — iPhone + Mac
To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.
The Morning Show
The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.
The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.
Palm Royale
Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.
Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.
Lessons in Chemistry
Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.
Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.
Slow Horses
This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.
This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.
Loot
Loot season two returns a year after Molly Wells settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.
Loot season two returns a year after Molly Wells settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.
Hijack
Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world, needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.
Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world, needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.
The New Look
Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint on beauty and fashion, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals, from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and more, and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.
Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint on beauty and fashion, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals, from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and more, and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.
Masters of the Air
Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany, and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. The psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.
Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany, and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. The psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.
Physical
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur. In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny, fostered a dangerous relationship with real estate mogul John Breem, and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long. With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta, Sheila has found confidence and inner strength through her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila. In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin, who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for?
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur. In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny, fostered a dangerous relationship with real estate mogul John Breem, and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long. With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta, Sheila has found confidence and inner strength through her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila. In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin, who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for?
Silo
Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Juliette, an engineer, seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and stumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.
Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Juliette, an engineer, seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and stumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.
Girls State
What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, Girls State follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.
What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, Girls State follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.
Sugar
Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets — some very recent, others long-buried.
Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets — some very recent, others long-buried.
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.
Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a must-do journey for any respectable globetrotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree, and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.
After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a must-do journey for any respectable globetrotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree, and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.
Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. This season, the stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on new adventures — included Alanis Morissette; Sheryl Lee Ralph; Avril Lavigne; Cedric the Entertainer; Lea Michele; Alison Brie; Darren Criss; Yungblud; Cara Delevingne; Danny Pudi; the casts of Ghosts, Girls5eva, and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty; and more.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. This season, the stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on new adventures — included Alanis Morissette; Sheryl Lee Ralph; Avril Lavigne; Cedric the Entertainer; Lea Michele; Alison Brie; Darren Criss; Yungblud; Cara Delevingne; Danny Pudi; the casts of Ghosts, Girls5eva, and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty; and more.
All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all viewers’ favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.
Share article
Media
-
Text of this article
-
Images in this article
- For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.
Press Contacts
Apple Media Helpline