New Zealand students prototype their own Samoan language app with iPad

Bromley School, a primary school that serves some of Ōtautahi Christchurch’s underprivileged communities, is readying Aotearoa New Zealand’s next generation of leaders. Principal Scot Kinley says ensuring equitable access to the most innovative tools for learning is critical to his students’ empowerment.

“We challenge our students to think big — we want them to make a positive difference in the world,” says Kinley. “It’s our job to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills they’ll need to thrive. We know we can do that by fostering independent and self-directed learners, and iPad is a key tool in this mission.”

At Bromley School, every teacher and middle school student has their own iPad. There’s an Apple TV in every classroom, and a fleet of Macs for coding. Since introducing iPad, Bromley students are setting the bar for what’s possible when you inspire the minds of young learners. They’re winning regional digital creativity competitions, taking an active role in their learning successes, pitching their ideas to local community groups and investors, and sharing their experience with other schools.