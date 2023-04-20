opens in new window
Apple Saket now open in New Delhi

Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien greet Apple Saket’s first customers.
Apple Saket opened today in the heart of India’s thriving capital of New Delhi. The new retail location serves as a welcoming space where customers can shop Apple’s full lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices by participating in free Today at Apple sessions.
Presented in a roundtable-style format for an even more personalized experience, Apple Saket’s Today at Apple sessions are designed for everyone from photographers and musicians to first-time Apple customers.
A big group of customers lines up outside of Apple Saket, many with their arms up taking photos.
Customers line up outside of Apple Saket ahead of the store’s grand opening.
Inside of Apple Saket, customers speak with Apple team members and gather around tables to explore the store’s many devices.
The store’s team members help customers learn about the full range of Apple products and services.
A smiling customer displays his vintage Apple products as team members look on.
A customer shows off vintage Apple products.
Several bustling levels of the mall outside of Apple Saket’s store entrance are shown.
Customers came from near and far to celebrate the opening of Apple Saket.
A customer explores iPhone 14 in the new yellow color while seated at a table inside Apple Saket.
A customer explores iPhone 14 in the new yellow color.
From left to right: (1) A customer tries out AirPods Max. (2) A team member at Apple Saket greets a customer.
From top to bottom: (1) A customer tries out AirPods Max. (2) A team member at Apple Saket greets a customer.
A team member assists a customer in front of a display of the latest Apple Watch lineup.
A customer explores the Apple Watch lineup with an assist from an Apple team member.
A customer stands at a table and tests out iMac.
A customer tries out the latest iMac.
Team members assist a customer at the Apple Pickup area inside Apple Saket.
The dedicated Apple Pickup area inside Apple Saket allows customers to enjoy fast and easy pickup.
A smiling customer talks with two Apple team members.
Apple Saket’s team members help a customer make a purchase.
