Apple Saket now open in New Delhi

Apple Saket opened today in the heart of India’s thriving capital of New Delhi. The new retail location serves as a welcoming space where customers can shop Apple’s full lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices by participating in free Today at Apple sessions.

Presented in a roundtable-style format for an even more personalized experience, Apple Saket’s Today at Apple sessions are designed for everyone from photographers and musicians to first-time Apple customers.