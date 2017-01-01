iMac Pro

Power to the pro.

Pros love iMac. So when they asked us to build them a killer iMac, we went all in. And then we went way, way beyond, creating an iMac packed with the most staggeringly powerful collection of workstation-class graphics, processors, storage, memory, and I/O of any Mac ever. And we did it without adding a millimeter to its iconic all-in-one design. So everyone from video editors to 3D animators to musicians to software developers to scientists can do what they do like they’ve never done before. Introducing iMac Pro. A lean, mean dream machine.

Available December

18 cores in an iMac. No, that’s not a typo.

An iMac with 8 cores is remarkable enough. But an iMac with up to 18 cores is an entirely different creature. Add Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.5GHz, and iMac Pro has the power and flexibility to balance superb multicore processing with great single-thread performance. So whether you’re rendering files, editing 4K video, creating real-time audio effects, or compiling your next five-star app, it all gets done at lightning speed. Proof, once again, that there’s strength in numbers.

  • 8-, 10-, or 18-core Xeon processor
  • Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz
  • Up to 42MB cache

Particle simulation? Elementary.

Billowing smoke. Torrential rain. A wheat field in the wind. With up to 18 cores and Hyper-Threading, iMac Pro lets you build and render particle systems of all kinds — static or animated, 2D or 3D — with ease.

Vega graphics. The beast behind the beauty.

When we considered how much we wanted this iMac to be capable of, it was clear that only one graphics chip would do — but that chip didn’t exist yet. So iMac Pro is debuting a new one. The Radeon Pro Vega is over three times faster than any previous iMac GPU, packing the power of a double-wide graphics card into a single chip. All of which translates to higher frame rates for VR, real-time 3D rendering, more lifelike special effects, and gameplay at max settings. It’s one huge reason iMac Pro is power incarnate.

On-package HBM2 replaces external VRAM, so the GPU can fetch data at up to 400GB/s.

  • Radeon Pro Vega
  • 11 teraflops single precision
  • 22 teraflops half precision
  • 8GB or 16GB High Bandwidth Memory
  • 400 GB/s memory bandwidth

Virtual reality gets real.

With the new Vega GPU, iMac Pro lets you do more than just immerse yourself in VR worlds. It lets you create them from scratch.

More memory for massive projects.

iMac Pro can accommodate an impressive amount of memory — up to 128GB. So you can visualize, simulate, and render huge 3D models. Create multiple test environments for cross-platform development. Keep numerous apps open at the same time. And slice through data-intensive tasks like a hot knife through butter.

  • Up to 128GB
  • 2666MHz DDR4 ECC

High-performance storage. Load faster. Launch faster.

Up to 4TB of all-flash storage lets you work on large 4K and HD projects regardless of codec. And with up to 3GB/s throughput, loading huge files and launching apps is faster than ever. Want to see how fast? Want to see it again?

  • Up to 4TB SSD
  • 3GB/s throughput

Video performance artist.

iMac Pro has the bandwidth to effortlessly handle multiple streams of video. And with up to 4TB of all-flash storage, saving and loading humongous projects is all in a moment’s work.

Serious I/O. For serious work.

As you’d expect from a pro machine, there are plenty of high-speed ports to create a high-performance workstation. For starters, you’ve got four Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you can connect two 5K monitors — for a whopping 44 million pixels total — and transfer data at a blazing 40Gb/s. And there’s something you probably didn’t expect in an iMac: 10Gb Ethernet. So sharing files between desktops, or working with high-performance network storage, is up to 10 times faster.

  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) ports
  • Up to 44 million pixels
  • 10Gb Ethernet Also supports Nbase-T industry-standard 1Gb, 2.5Gb, and 5Gb link speeds.

See your work on the big screens.

Create a powerful workstation by connecting two RAID systems and two 5K displays to the four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Then see your work on a 44 million pixel canvas.

Retina 5K display. Hold on to your pixels.

It almost goes without saying: If it’s an iMac, it will have a gorgeous display. And iMac Pro doesn’t disappoint. In fact, its 27-inch screen is our best ever, with a dazzling 500 nits of brightness across its 14.7 million pixels. Along with a P3 color gamut and support for over a billion colors, iMac Pro delivers spectacular true-to-life images.

  • 500 nits
  • 43% brighter
  • One billion colors Support for 10-bit spatial and temporal dithering.

Reveal your true colors.

A billion colors on your display means every photo appears just the way it was shot, with super-smooth gradients and vastly reduced banding.

Advanced thermal management. Cool.

Performance takes power, and power makes heat. To deal with it, we completely redesigned the thermal architecture of iMac Pro with innovative dual-blowers, a massive heatsink, and extra venting. The result? Almost 75 percent more airflow and an 80 percent increase in system thermal capacity. Which lets iMac Pro handle 500 watts — 67 percent more power than the previous iMac — and stay chill.

All-new speakers. Make some noise.

iMac Pro is as epic to your ears as it is to your eyes. Its enhanced stereo speakers deliver broad frequency response, rich bass, and more volume. So you’ll be able to hear that crashing cymbal, multilayered effect, or sample-based sound, all with remarkable fidelity.

Accessories with a dark side.

The perfect match for iMac Pro, these new space gray accessories are wireless, rechargeable, and beautiful to behold. The new Magic Keyboard includes a numeric keypad and comes with your choice of Magic Mouse 2 or Magic Trackpad 2.