Apple opens new store in Tokyo’s Shinjuku District Saturday

This Saturday marks the opening of Apple Shinjuku in Tokyo, delivering Apple’s latest retail design to the country where Apple opened its first international store. Since opening in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood in 2003, Apple has welcomed 70 million visitors to its stores across the country.

“Apple has a long and special history in Japan, and Shinjuku marks the first of several new stores we’ll open in Japan in the coming years,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “We can’t wait to welcome the vibrant community in Shinjuku to experience all the best Apple has to offer.”