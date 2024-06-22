Apple The Exchange TRX now open in Kuala Lumpur

Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia opened today in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district. Apple The Exchange TRX will be an inspiring space for customers to discover and buy Apple’s innovative lineup of products, receive exceptional service, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through Today at Apple sessions.

To celebrate the opening, customers can participate in a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” running through July 6. Customers can capture photos on iPhone with smashpop, enjoy a live performance by De Fam, explore how to sketch ideas on iPad with Iman Azman, create on Mac with Adam Lobo, and get moving with Nana Mohd.