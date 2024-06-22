opens in new window
PHOTOS June 22, 2024

Apple The Exchange TRX now open in Kuala Lumpur

Download image
The first customers arrive at Apple The Exchange TRX, the company’s first retail location in Malaysia.
Apple’s first retail location in Malaysia opened today in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district. Apple The Exchange TRX will be an inspiring space for customers to discover and buy Apple’s innovative lineup of products, receive exceptional service, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through Today at Apple sessions.
To celebrate the opening, customers can participate in a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” running through July 6. Customers can capture photos on iPhone with smashpop, enjoy a live performance by De Fam, explore how to sketch ideas on iPad with Iman Azman, create on Mac with Adam Lobo, and get moving with Nana Mohd.
Deirdre O’Brien and Apple team members cheering at Apple The Exchange TRX.
Deirdre O’Brien and Apple team members celebrate the opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.
The line at Apple The Exchange TRX.
Hundreds of customers line up for their first visit to Apple The Exchange TRX.
Customers using iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
Customers explore iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at Apple The Exchange TRX.
An overhead view of the interior of Apple The Exchange TRX.
Located in Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, Apple The Exchange TRX offers the community an incredible space for shopping and special events, delivering the magic of Apple to customers in Malaysia like never before.
Apple The Exchange TRX team members with a customer using Apple Pencil and iPad.
A customer tries out iPad and Apple Pencil at the grand opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.
People lounging on the lawn outside Apple The Exchange TRX.
Customers enjoy the lush rooftop park that wraps around Apple The Exchange TRX’s upper level. 
A customer with an Apple team member showing off his iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro purchase.
A customer shows off his new iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro purchase at Apple The Exchange TRX.
Team members at Apple The Exchange TRX pose for a group photo.
Team members at Apple The Exchange TRX take a group photo.
Customers and Apple team members at a iPad session at Apple The Exchange TRX.
An Apple team member leads one of the first Today at Apple sessions at Apple The Exchange TRX.
The line of customers at Apple The Exchange TRX.
Customers line the atrium as they await their entry into Apple The Exchange TRX.
Two customers holding up their schwag.
Customers show off their schwag at the opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.
A zoomed-out shot of De Fam performing for customers, with the Apple Music logo on the screen behind them.
Customers gather to watch De Fam during the store’s opening festivities.
A close-up of De Fam performing, with the Apple Music logo on the screen behind them.
The group’s performance is part of “Jom Discover,” a special Today at Apple series highlighting Malaysia’s most celebrated creators.
Share article

Media

  • Text of this article

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

    Download all images

Press Contacts

Brian Bumbery

Apple

bumbery@apple.com

Pia Fontes

Apple

pia_fontes@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com