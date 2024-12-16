December 16, 2024

Apple reveals 2024’s most downloaded apps and games on the App Store

As 2024 comes to a close, Apple is excited to unveil the most downloaded apps and games of the year across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Arcade, with charts localized for users in more than 30 countries and regions. Now available on the App Store’s Today tab, the year-end charts include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games. Users can also discover the 2024 App Store Award winners, 17 exceptional apps and games selected by App Store Editors that helped users ignite their creativity, achieve new milestones, and cherish everyday moments with family and friends across the App Store and the Apple ecosystem.

The App Store is the safest and best place for users to discover and download apps and games, thanks to the integration of industry-leading tools, technologies, and expert human curation led by App Review and Editorial teams. As part of this trusted discovery experience, App Store Editors around the world recommend tens of thousands of apps annually across the Today, Apps, and Games tabs to help users discover the best apps, games, in-app events, original stories, in-depth interviews, collections, and more.

Check out this year’s most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps, games, and Arcade charts of 2024 in the U.S.