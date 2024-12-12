opens in new window
His Majesty King Charles III visits Apple’s U.K. headquarters

An interior shot of the atrium at Apple’s Battersea office, featuring Tim Cook, King Charles, and Apple team members.
Tim Cook welcomes His Majesty King Charles III to Battersea Power Station, Apple’s U.K. headquarters in London.
On Thursday, December 12, His Majesty King Charles III visited Apple’s Battersea office in London to meet Apple employees, members of the British creative community, and students who have learned vital new skills like coding from educational programs supported by Apple and U.K.-based nonprofit The King’s Trust.
Team members from across the country welcomed His Majesty to the historic Battersea Power Station, which has been Apple’s U.K. headquarters since 2023. To mark the occasion, children from the nearby St. George’s Primary School created holiday artwork on iPad, which was then projected onto the power station’s iconic chimneys. Apple CEO Tim Cook joined King Charles to welcome the local community to a special holiday concert by award-winning British musician RAYE.
“We were honored to welcome His Majesty King Charles to Apple Battersea — our home in the U.K. — and we’re proud to support The King’s Trust in its vital work educating and empowering young people,” said Cook. “We look forward to our continued growth here, building on more than 40 years of history in the United Kingdom.”
A zoomed-out interior shot of Battersea Power Station.
The historic Battersea Power Station has been Apple’s U.K. headquarters since 2023.
King Charles and Tim Cook greet onlookers at Apple’s Battersea office.
Tim Cook and King Charles are joined by Apple team members, members of the British creative community, and local students.
Students from St. George’s Primary School smile and pose during their visit to Battersea Power Station.
Students from the nearby St. George’s Primary School visit Battersea Power Station with artwork they’ve created for the occasion.
King Charles and Tim Cook smile while greeting students from St. George’s Primary School.
King Charles and Tim Cook share a smile with the students from St. George’s.
King Charles and Tim Cook meet alumni from The King’s Trust, who stand behind a table with iPad devices.
Young adults from The King’s Trust show off their coding skills to King Charles and Tim Cook.
Tim Cook presents King Charles with a plaque to commemorate his visit.
Award-winning British musician RAYE performs a festive set for the local community.
Artwork created on iPad by the students at St. George’s Primary School is projected onto the power station’s iconic chimneys.
