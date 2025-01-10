January 10, 2025

UPDATE

Apple Arcade launches into 2025 with 10 new games, including PGA TOUR Pro Golf

Apple Arcade is kicking off the new year with an exciting slate of game launches, along with big updates to existing hits. Today, seven new titles are available, all with no ads or in-app purchases, including Skate City: New York, the ultimate skateboarding experience featuring iconic, real-world skate spots; Gears & Goo for Apple Vision Pro, combining elements of tower defense and classic base-building games with the interactive possibilities of spatial computing; and Three Kingdoms HEROES, the latest game in Koei Tecmo’s hit Romance of the Three Kingdoms series.

Today’s launches also include award-winning titles from the App Store, such as FINAL FANTASY+, a remastered 2D take on the original game in the world-renowned series; Trials of Mana+, the mobile port of SQUARE ENIX’s hit console action RPG; Wild West adventure Rodeo Stampede+; and the casual zen experience It’s Literally Just Mowing+.

On February 6, Apple Arcade’s first officially licensed PGA TOUR game joins the service with the launch of PGA TOUR Pro Golf. The game adds to a growing roster of fun, competitive sports titles that fans can share with family and friends, including NFL Retro Bowl ’25, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Ballistic Baseball, CHARRUA SOCCER, and more.

In addition to PGA TOUR Pro Golf, the platforming adventure game Doodle Jump 2+ and cute farming simulator My Dear Farm+ will be available on February 6.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf by HypGames, Inc.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf offers an immersive golf experience designed for fans of the sport. Featuring iconic PGA TOUR locations like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Harbour Town Golf Links, players can participate in competitive head-to-head matches or thrilling tournaments against other players, along with sharpening their skills through practice rounds. With true-to-life courses inspired by those used by professional golfers, the game brings the excitement of the sport to life across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Doodle Jump 2+ by Lima Sky

Reach new heights in Doodle Jump 2+, a sequel to the hit platforming adventure game, featuring delightful environments, cute characters, silly monsters, and fun challenges. Players will prepare for their doodles to spring from scalding deserts to prehistoric caves, dazzling galaxies, and beyond in this beloved game.

My Dear Farm+ by HyperBeard Inc.

In this cute farming simulator game, players will create and customize their dream farm and prove they have what it takes to become a top-class farmer. Players can also fully customize their character, from appearance and hairstyle to their choice of a pet, in addition to growing their farming empire one harvest at a time.

Apple Arcade also delivers big updates for popular titles on the service, including WHAT THE CAR?, Game Room, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink and Sanrio: Running from January 19 to February 24, the Luck & Lanterns event welcomes the Year of the Snake and celebrates the Lunar New Year with lucky envelopes and firecrackers, in addition to festive new outfits and decorations.

Game Room by Resolution Games: On January 16, Game Room is adding a new hidden word game, Word Wright, to its chest of beloved classic games — all playable across Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad.

WHAT THE CAR? by Triband: Today, WHAT THE CAR? looks back at 2024 and highlights the best 25 community levels of the year.

Updates are also coming this month for NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Wheel of Fortune Daily, Snake.io+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

This offer is available to new subscribers only. One subscription covers one Family Sharing group. The offer is good for three months after eligible device activation. The plan automatically renews until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply. The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. The plan automatically renews after the trial until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

Press Contacts

Peter Nguyen

Apple

pete_nguyen@apple.com

Jennifer Tam

Apple

jennifer_tam@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com