In addition to last week’s honors at the Creative Arts Emmys, Apple TV+ landed 10 Emmy Awards in total this year, including Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling and Makeup (Non-prosthetic) for hit drama “The Morning Show”; acclaimed limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” winning Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score); beloved comedy “Palm Royale” winning Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music; and stunning limited series “Masters of the Air” landing Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The celebrated documentary film “Girls State” earned two wins, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, and Apple iPhone + Mac’s “Fuzzy Feelings” scored for Outstanding Commercial.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 515 wins and 2,308 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple scored 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including:

“The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Palm Royale”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Masters of the Air”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

“Girls State”

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Commercial

“Fuzzy Feelings — Apple — iPhone + Mac”

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

“Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

“Masters of the Air”

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

“Girls State”

What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, “Girls State” follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.