Apple TV+ announces stunning new nature docuseries “The Secret Lives of Animals,” narrated by SAG Award winner Hugh Bonneville, to debut December 18

The 10-part series features incredible never-before-seen footage of rare and remarkable animal behaviors, highlighting the brilliant intelligence of the natural world

Today, Apple TV+ announced an all-new 10-part docuseries, “The Secret Lives of Animals,” narrated by SAG Award winner Hugh Bonneville (“Paddington,” “Downton Abbey”). “The Secret Lives of Animals” highlights 77 unique species in 24 countries over three years, revealing stunning, never-before-seen animal behaviors and highlighting the remarkable intelligence of the natural world. Hailing from the acclaimed BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the series will debut globally on December 18 on Apple TV+.

“The Secret Lives of Animals” series both inspires and delights viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviors, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals — from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old — showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability. Highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive “self-portrait” puppet to deter predators; a wood mouse that creates its own signposts; and, an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula.

“The Secret Lives of Animals” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, with Matt Brandon (“Planet Earth III”) serving as showrunner and Roger Webb (“Mammals,” “Big Cats 24/7”) as executive producer. The series marks the third collaboration between the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Apple TV+, following the hit, Emmy Award-nominated series “Prehistoric Planet” and “The Year Earth Changed.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 520 wins and 2,372 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.



*Special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.