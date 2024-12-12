Today, Apple was honored with a record 29 nominations across 10 programs for the 3rd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with nods for series and specials including “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “The Velveteen Rabbit,” “Jane,” “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” “Frog and Toad,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Interrupting Chicken,” “CURSES!” and the “Shape Island” episode “The Winter Blues.” The winners will be revealed on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Acclaimed Emmy Award-winning hit “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” becomes one of the top-nominated programs this year with 10 total nominations, including Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Puppetry Performer for Donna Kimball and Karen Prell, Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series for the episodes “I’m Pogey” and “This for That,” Outstanding Original Song for “Radishes vs. Strawberries,” Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program, and Outstanding Costume Design/Styling.

Beloved classic “The Velveteen Rabbit” lands six nominations, including Outstanding Fiction Special, Outstanding Younger Performer for Phoenix Laroche, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program, Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program, and Outstanding Costume Design/Styling.

Emmy Award-winning, mission-driven series “Jane” earns three nominations this year, including Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Directing for the episode “Panthera Leo,” and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program, while delightful animated favorite “Frog and Toad” lands nominations for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program, and Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program.

Apple TV+ is home to Peanuts originals for the whole family. Celebrated Apple Original “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” earns nominations for Outstanding Animated Special and Best Younger Voice Performer for Arianna McDonald, and “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” earns a nomination for Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program.

Additional nominations include Outstanding Preschool Series for “Lovely Little Farm,” Outstanding Preschool Animated Series for “Interrupting Chicken,” Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series for “CURSES!” and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for the “Shape Island” episode “The Winter Blues.”

These are the latest Children’s & Family Emmy Awards honors for Apple TV+ following four wins in 2023, including Outstanding Younger Voice Performance by Maria Nash for “Pinecone & Pony,” Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program for “Life by Ella,” Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program for “Jane” and Outstanding Casting for “Best Foot Forward.” Apple TV+ scored three wins in 2022, including Best Art Direction for “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Outstanding Directing for “Stillwater” and Outstanding Non-Fiction Program for “Who are You, Charlie Brown?” Apple TV+ also won four Daytime Emmy Awards in 2021 for Apple Original kids and family series, including Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program and Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater” and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters.” Apple TV+ was the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility after earning awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 535 wins and 2,439 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple received 29 total nominations for the 3rd Annual Children and Family Emmy Awards, including:

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Puppetry Performer — Donna Kimball

Puppetry Performer — Karen Prell

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series — “I’m Pogey”

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series — “This for That”

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program — “Radishes vs. Strawberries”

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Costume Design/Styling

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

Fiction Special

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Phoenix Laroche

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Costume Design/Styling

“Jane”

Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action — “Panthera Leo”

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

“Frog and Toad”

Preschool Animated Series

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Lovely Little Farm”

Preschool Series

“Interrupting Chicken”

Preschool Animated Series

“CURSES!”

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

Animated Special

Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Arianna McDonald

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

Editing for an Animated Program

“Shape Island” — “The Winter Blues”

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt appear alongside new Fraggles and Doozers for more epic, fun and zany adventures, this time with big changes affecting the Rock. The Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs are forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

The special, based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When 7-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

“Jane”

The mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Jane Garcia is a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends, David and Greybeard the chimpanzee, on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“Frog and Toad”

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique! “Frog and Toad” is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel.

“Lovely Little Farm”

The charming series follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. Return to the farm where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca and Pickle Pony, and watch the mysterious golden egg finally hatch, revealing two enchanted baby dragons that the sisters learn to care for and adore.

“Interrupting Chicken”

Based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild.

“CURSES!”

When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, his two children, Pandora and Russ, and his wife, Sky, must return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes and finally lift the curse for good.

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

“One-of-a-Kind Marcie” follows Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. As they train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems — from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages — Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president, a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible. As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding, and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school — she’ll just have to buck other people’s expectations and do it her own unique way.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, the special follows how he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes, Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race. According to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

“Shape Island” — “The Winter Blues”

“Shape Island,” the acclaimed stop-motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, features a holiday special titled “The Winter Blues.” The chilly season leaves Square feeling sad, so Circle and Triangle try to cheer him up by creating a new holiday: Yeti Night. The clever, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.