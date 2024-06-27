Apple Vision Pro arrives in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore

Today, Apple Vision Pro arrived in Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more.

Apple team members celebrated with the first customers in these countries and regions to explore this revolutionary product and participate in a guided demo experience that’s only available at Apple Retail. Customers can visit the Apple Store online to book a personal one-on-one demo of Apple Vision Pro and discover the range of capabilities of spatial computing, from groundbreaking entertainment experiences to an infinite canvas for favorite apps.