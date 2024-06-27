opens in new window
Apple Vision Pro arrives in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore

Customers across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore visit Apple Store locations to test out Apple Vision Pro.
Today, Apple Vision Pro arrived in Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more.
Apple team members celebrated with the first customers in these countries and regions to explore this revolutionary product and participate in a guided demo experience that’s only available at Apple Retail. Customers can visit the Apple Store online to book a personal one-on-one demo of Apple Vision Pro and discover the range of capabilities of spatial computing, from groundbreaking entertainment experiences to an infinite canvas for favorite apps.
Team members cheer as a customer carrying an Apple Vision Pro box leaves Apple Wangfujing.
Team members cheer as the first customer leaves with his new purchase at Apple Wangfujing in Beijing.
Deirdre O’Brien talks with a customer wearing Apple Vision Pro.
Deirdre O’Brien celebrates the launch of Apple Vision Pro in China.
An Apple team member sits with a customer wearing Apple Vision Pro.
An Apple team member assists a customer demoing Apple Vision Pro.
A zoomed-out shot inside Apple Wangfujing shows customers exploring the store, with the Demo Zone toward the rear.
Customers wait for their turn in the store’s Demo Zone.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro inside Apple Wangfujing stares up toward the ceiling with an expression of awe.
A customer is amazed by Apple Vision Pro and its many capabilities.
A close-up Apple Vision Pro on a table at Apple Wangfujing.
Customers get an up-close look at Apple Vision Pro.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro pinches his fingers together.
A customer pinches his fingers to experience visionOS on Apple Vision Pro.
A customer in the Apple Omotesando Demo Zone smiles as a team member walks her through a demo.
A team member walks a customer through an Apple Vision Pro demo at Apple Omotesando.
A customer holds up his Apple Vision Pro purchase inside Apple Omotesando.
A customer celebrates his new Apple Vision Pro purchase.
A customer high-fives a line of Apple team members inside Apple Omotesando.
Apple team members high-five customers as they arrive to try Apple Vision Pro.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro in the Demo Zone in Apple Omotesando smiles and clasps her hands together.
A customer expresses delight during her Apple Vision Pro demo.
Team members bring Apple Vision Pro devices to customers seated in the Demo Zone.
Team members greet customers in the store’s Demo Zone.
A zoomed-out shot showing dozens of customers and team members inside a bustling Apple Omotesando.
Customers get their first look at Apple Vision Pro inside the bustling Apple Omotesando.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro holds a hand up next to his head inside Apple Omotesando.
A customer experiences the magic of visionOS.
A customer scrolls through information about Apple Vision Pro on iPad.
A customer learns more about Apple Vision Pro.
A team member in the store’s Demo Zone smiles while facing a customer wearing Apple Vision Pro.
A team member walks a customer through the Apple Vision Pro experience.
A customer holds his hand near his face while wearing Apple Vision Pro.
A customer tests out the intuitive inputs of Apple Vision Pro.
A customer and a team member chat near the store’s Apple Vision Pro display.
A team member assists a customer in front of the Apple Vision Pro display.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro smiles while talking to a team member sitting next to her.
A customer smiles while trying Apple Vision Pro for the first time at Apple Orchard Road in Singapore.
A zoomed-out look at the Demo Zone inside Apple Orchard Road, with customers and team members seated on curved benches.
Team members assist customers in the store’s Demo Zone.
A customer wearing Apple Vision Pro holds both hands to the sides of his head.
A customer discovers all that Apple Vision Pro has to offer.
A customer and a team member stand behind an Apple Vision Pro display.
An Apple Orchard Road team member assists a customer.
A customer in a green dress takes a seat while wearing Apple Vision Pro.
A customer takes in the powerful spatial experiences available in visionOS.
A customer holds up two Apple bags containing his new purchases.
A customer shows off his new purchases.
A team member smiles a huge smile as a customer tries out Apple Vision Pro.
A team member smiles as a customer tries Apple Vision Pro.
A customer smiles while wearing Apple Vision Pro as a team member looks on.
A customer tests out Apple Vision Pro with a team member at Apple Orchard Road.
