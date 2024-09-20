opens in new window
PHOTOS September 20, 2024

The iPhone 16 lineup, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10 arrive around the world

Download image
Customers and Apple team members in Shanghai, Seoul, and London celebrate the arrival of the iPhone 16 lineup.
On Friday, September 20, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups, Apple Watch Series 10, the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and new colors for AirPods Max made their debut in Apple Store locations worldwide. Apple team members welcomed the first customers, celebrating the launch of these breakthrough products and offering personalized shopping assistance.
Customers can explore and purchase Apple products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and in the redesigned Apple Store app. Apple Specialists are available to assist customers with a variety of retail services, including trading in old devices, finding carrier deals, setting up new devices, and learning about Apple Intelligence1 — the personal intelligence system built for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
The queue outside Apple Regent Street in London.
A customer poses with their iPhone 16 purchase at Apple Regent Street in London.
Two customers explore the new iPhone 16 devices at Apple Regent Street in London.
A customer tries on AirPods Max in midnight at Apple Regent Street in London.
Two customers hold the new Apple Watch series 10 at Apple Regent Street in London.
A customer poses with their iPhone 16 Pro purchase and a team member at Apple Regent Street in London.
The queue outside Apple BKC in Mumbai.
Team members welcome customers as they enter Apple BKC in Mumbai.
A young customer holds a bag containing their new purchase at Apple BKC in Mumbai.
A customer holds up iPhone 16 Pro at Apple BKC in Mumbai.
A team member assists a customer with iPhone 16 Pro at Apple BKC in Mumbai.
A crowd of customers test out the new iPhone 16 lineup.
Two customers compare the new iPhone 16 Pro to their personal device.
A customer shows off his new iPhone 16 Pro purchase as Apple team members cheer them on.
A customer checks out his new iPhone purchase.
A customer shows off their new Apple Watch Series 10.
A customer tests out the new jet black aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 on their wrist.
A customer smiles bashfully with their new AirPods Max purchase.
Apple team members applaud the first customers at Apple Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea.
Customers show off their new iPhone 16 Pro purchases.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus devices on display in black, white, and pink.
A customer tries on the new Apple Watch Series 10.
A customer tests out sound quality on AirPods Max.
Customers test out the new Camera Control on iPhone 16 Pro.
A customer shows off his old and new iPhones.
Customers check out the new Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 in black titanium with the Titanium Milanese Loop bands.
A customer compares the white iPhone 16 and white iPhone 16 Pro cameras.
Share article

Media

  • Text of this article

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

    Download all images
  1. Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. Over the course of the next year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more platforms and languages, like Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.

Press Contacts

Pia Fontes

Apple

pia_fontes@apple.com

Neema Mungai

Apple

nmungai@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com