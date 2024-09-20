September 20, 2024

The iPhone 16 lineup, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10 arrive around the world

On Friday, September 20, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups, Apple Watch Series 10, the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and new colors for AirPods Max made their debut in Apple Store locations worldwide. Apple team members welcomed the first customers, celebrating the launch of these breakthrough products and offering personalized shopping assistance.

Customers can explore and purchase Apple products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and in the redesigned Apple Store app. Apple Specialists are available to assist customers with a variety of retail services, including trading in old devices, finding carrier deals, setting up new devices, and learning about Apple Intelligence1 — the personal intelligence system built for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. Over the course of the next year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more platforms and languages, like Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.

