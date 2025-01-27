January 27, 2025

UPDATE

Apple introduces the 2025 Black Unity Collection

Inspired by the rhythm of humanity, a new Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers honor Black History Month

Apple today unveiled a new Black Unity Collection to honor Black History Month, and celebrate Black culture and community. Inspired by the rhythm of humanity, the collection includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

As part of the launch, Apple is supporting several global organizations whose work focuses on elements of rhythm, creativity, and community. This includes grants to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. Apple’s support for these organizations builds upon the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities around the world.

Black creatives and allies at Apple collaborated on the design of the new collection. The collection, Unity Rhythm, weaves together the colors of the Pan-African flag: black, green, and red. The Black Unity Sport Loop is woven in a custom pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop, and red on the other. When the band is worn, the colors appear dynamic, shifting from green to red as a user moves their wrist, and the color yellow appears in the transition, as if by magic.

The matching Unity Rhythm watch face features custom numerals formed by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow. The watch face reacts to the gyroscope, so when a user raises their wrist to check the time, the strands coalesce from a series of abstract brush strokes into digits. When using the Unity Rhythm watch face, distinctive, rhythmic chimes mark every hour and half hour.

The Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers feature the same custom lettering writing the word “Unity,” which changes orientation when the device is unlocked and locked.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available for order on the Apple Store online today, and will be available in Apple Store locations beginning this week for $49 (U.S.).

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (46mm band only).

The Unity Rhythm watch face will be available in an upcoming software update, and requires Apple Watch Series 6 or later, and iPhone Xs or later.

The Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers will also be available in an upcoming software update, and require iPhone Xs or later, and iPad Pro (M4), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), or iPad mini (5th generation and later).

